    Sabres Look To Keep Point Streak Alive Against Mammoth

    Nov 4, 2025, 16:15
    Nov 4, 2025, 16:15
    Nov 4, 2025, 16:15
    Updated at: Nov 4, 2025, 16:15

    Buffalo Sabres - Utah Mammoth Game Preview

    11/04/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo – 5-4-3 | - 13  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Utah – 8-4-0 | - 16 points – 3rd place in the Central Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 20.0% (15th)

    Penalty Kill – 90.5% (1st)

    Utah

    Power Play – 19.5% (17th)

    Penalty Kill - 75.0% (22nd)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Alex Tuch: 12 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS 

    Tage Thompson: 12 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS 

    Josh Doan: 12 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

    Utah

    Nick Schmaltz: 12 GP, 7 G, 10 A, 17 PTS 

    Logan Cooley: 12 GP, 8 G, 4 A, 12 PTS 

    Dylan Guenther: 12 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-4-2, 2.90 GAA, .912 Sv %)

    Utah  –  Karel Vejmelka (6-3-0, 2.79 GAA, .890 Sv %) 

    Forwards (projected)

     Peyton Krebs - Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson

    Josh Doan  - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

    Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

    Beck Malenstyn - Josh Dunne - Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring

    Owen Power - Conor Timmins 

    Ex. Jacob Bryson

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

    Tyson Kozak (IR - lower body)

    Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)

    Jason Zucker (IR - illness)

    Jiri Kulich (day-to-day - illness)

    Notes

    Buffalo has earned at least one point in eight of its last nine games (5-1-3), including at least one point in six straight games. A point in tonight’s game would mark the longest point streak by the Sabres since they registered at least one point in seven straight games from Jan. 17 to 28, 2023 (5-0-2). 

    Alex Tuch has recorded 12 points (5+7) in his last 10 games, including at least one point in three straight games and one goal in back-to-back games. A goal in tonight’s game would give Tuch his first goal streak of three or more games since March 27 to April 1, 2025 (four games). It would mark the ninth such streak of his career. Tuch has notched at least one point in seven straight home contests (4+6) and he would match the longest home point streak of his career (Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019; 2+6).  It would mark Tuch’s longest point streak as a member of the Sabres and the first home point streak of eight or more games by a Sabres skater since Tage Thompson from March 4 to April 8, 2025 (eight games; 10+2). 

    In his last nine games, Josh Doan has posted nine points (4+5), including one point in three straight games (2+1). A point tonight would extend Doan’s career-long point streak to four games. 

    Tage Thompson has collected 10 points (5+5) in his last 10 games, including six points (4+2) in his last five. A point tonight would give Thompson his second three-game point streak of the season (Oct. 13 to 18, 2025; 1+3). 

    Ryan McLeod has collected four points (1+3) in his last four home games.

