Sabres Look To Keep Point Streak Alive Against Mammoth

11/04/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 5-4-3 | - 13 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Utah – 8-4-0 | - 16 points – 3rd place in the Central Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.0% (15th)
Penalty Kill – 90.5% (1st)
Utah
Power Play – 19.5% (17th)
Penalty Kill - 75.0% (22nd)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Alex Tuch: 12 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS
Tage Thompson: 12 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS
Josh Doan: 12 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS
Utah
Nick Schmaltz: 12 GP, 7 G, 10 A, 17 PTS
Logan Cooley: 12 GP, 8 G, 4 A, 12 PTS
Dylan Guenther: 12 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-4-2, 2.90 GAA, .912 Sv %)
Utah – Karel Vejmelka (6-3-0, 2.79 GAA, .890 Sv %)
Forwards (projected)
Peyton Krebs - Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson
Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch
Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Josh Dunne - Mason Geersten
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring
Owen Power - Conor Timmins
Ex. Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Josh Norris (IR - upper body)
Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)
Tyson Kozak (IR - lower body)
Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)
Jason Zucker (IR - illness)
Jiri Kulich (day-to-day - illness)
Notes
Buffalo has earned at least one point in eight of its last nine games (5-1-3), including at least one point in six straight games. A point in tonight’s game would mark the longest point streak by the Sabres since they registered at least one point in seven straight games from Jan. 17 to 28, 2023 (5-0-2).
Alex Tuch has recorded 12 points (5+7) in his last 10 games, including at least one point in three straight games and one goal in back-to-back games. A goal in tonight’s game would give Tuch his first goal streak of three or more games since March 27 to April 1, 2025 (four games). It would mark the ninth such streak of his career. Tuch has notched at least one point in seven straight home contests (4+6) and he would match the longest home point streak of his career (Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019; 2+6). It would mark Tuch’s longest point streak as a member of the Sabres and the first home point streak of eight or more games by a Sabres skater since Tage Thompson from March 4 to April 8, 2025 (eight games; 10+2).
In his last nine games, Josh Doan has posted nine points (4+5), including one point in three straight games (2+1). A point tonight would extend Doan’s career-long point streak to four games.
Tage Thompson has collected 10 points (5+5) in his last 10 games, including six points (4+2) in his last five. A point tonight would give Thompson his second three-game point streak of the season (Oct. 13 to 18, 2025; 1+3).
Ryan McLeod has collected four points (1+3) in his last four home games.
