Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Carolina

11/08/25 - 7:00pm at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC
Buffalo – 5-5-4 | - 14 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Carolina – 9-4-0 | - 18 points – 3rd place in the Metropolitan Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 17.8% (20th)
Penalty Kill – 91.3% (1st)
Carolina
Power Play – 10.8% (32nd)
Penalty Kill - 82.6% (12th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Alex Tuch: 14 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS
Tage Thompson: 14 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS
Josh Doan: 14 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS
Carolina
Seth Jarvis: 13 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 PTS
Sebastian Aho: 13 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 PTS
Jackson Blake: 13 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-4-3, 2.81 GAA, .915 Sv %)
Carolina – Brandon Bussi (3-1-0, 2.25 GAA, .916 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse
Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards (projected)
Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Tage Thompson
Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs - Jordan Greenway - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak
Ex. Mason Geersten
Defense
Owen Power - Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson - Jacob Bryson
Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring
Ex. Zac Jones
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Josh Norris (IR - upper body)
Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)
Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)
Jason Zucker (IR - illness)
Jiri Kulich (day-to-day - illness)
Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)
Notes
Buffalo has earned at least one point in nine of its last 11 games (5-2-4). The Sabres have earned three wins in their last four games against the Hurricanes, including two or fewer goals allowed in each of their three wins in that span.
Alex Tuch has recorded 12 points (5+7) in his last 12 games, including five points (2+3) in his last five contests.
Ryan McLeod has registered at least one point in five consecutive games against Carolina and he has posted seven points (4+3) in that span.
Alex Tuch is riding a three-game point streak against the Hurricanes (2+1) and he has recorded one goal in back-to-back games against Carolina. A goal tonight would make Tuch the first Sabres skater since Jeff Skinner from Jan. 11 to March 16, 2019 (three games; 4+0) to record a goal streak of three or more games against the Hurricanes.
Jack Quinn has tallied an assist in back-to-back games against Carolina and he has posted three assists in two career road games against the Hurricanes. An assist in tonight’s game would make Quinn just the second skater in franchise history to begin their career with at least one assist in each of their first three road games in Carolina (Darrin Shannon; March 10, 1990 to Feb. 23, 1991; 0+3).
In four games against the Hurricanes in his career, Alex Lyon has registered a .907 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average. Buffalo has earned at least one point in five of Lyon’s last seven starts (3-1-3), including at least one point in four straight (1-0-3)
Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo