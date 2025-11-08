Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Carolina

11/08/25 - 7:00pm at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC

Buffalo – 5-5-4 | - 14 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Carolina – 9-4-0 | - 18 points – 3rd place in the Metropolitan Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 17.8% (20th)

Penalty Kill – 91.3% (1st)

Carolina

Power Play – 10.8% (32nd)

Penalty Kill - 82.6% (12th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 14 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS

Tage Thompson: 14 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS

Josh Doan: 14 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

Carolina

Seth Jarvis: 13 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 PTS

Sebastian Aho: 13 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 PTS

Jackson Blake: 13 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-4-3, 2.81 GAA, .915 Sv %)

Carolina – Brandon Bussi (3-1-0, 2.25 GAA, .916 Sv %)

Forwards (projected )

Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Tage Thompson

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs - Jordan Greenway - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak

Ex. Mason Geersten

Defense

Owen Power - Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson - Jacob Bryson

Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring

Ex. Zac Jones

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)

Jason Zucker (IR - illness)

Jiri Kulich (day-to-day - illness)

Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)

Notes

Buffalo has earned at least one point in nine of its last 11 games (5-2-4). The Sabres have earned three wins in their last four games against the Hurricanes, including two or fewer goals allowed in each of their three wins in that span.

Alex Tuch has recorded 12 points (5+7) in his last 12 games, including five points (2+3) in his last five contests.

Ryan McLeod has registered at least one point in five consecutive games against Carolina and he has posted seven points (4+3) in that span.

Alex Tuch is riding a three-game point streak against the Hurricanes (2+1) and he has recorded one goal in back-to-back games against Carolina. A goal tonight would make Tuch the first Sabres skater since Jeff Skinner from Jan. 11 to March 16, 2019 (three games; 4+0) to record a goal streak of three or more games against the Hurricanes.

Jack Quinn has tallied an assist in back-to-back games against Carolina and he has posted three assists in two career road games against the Hurricanes. An assist in tonight’s game would make Quinn just the second skater in franchise history to begin their career with at least one assist in each of their first three road games in Carolina (Darrin Shannon; March 10, 1990 to Feb. 23, 1991; 0+3).

In four games against the Hurricanes in his career, Alex Lyon has registered a .907 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average. Buffalo has earned at least one point in five of Lyon’s last seven starts (3-1-3), including at least one point in four straight (1-0-3)

