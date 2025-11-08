    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Carolina

    Nov 8, 2025, 15:37
    Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Carolina

    Nov 8, 2025, 15:37
    Buffalo Sabres - Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview

    11/08/25 - 7:00pm at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC

    Buffalo – 5-5-4 | - 14  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Carolina – 9-4-0 | - 18 points – 3rd place in the Metropolitan Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 17.8% (20th)

    Penalty Kill – 91.3% (1st)

    Carolina

    Power Play – 10.8% (32nd)

    Penalty Kill - 82.6% (12th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Alex Tuch: 14 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS 

    Tage Thompson: 14 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS 

    Josh Doan: 14 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

    Carolina

    Seth Jarvis: 13 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 PTS 

    Sebastian Aho: 13 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 PTS 

    Jackson Blake: 13 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-4-3, 2.81 GAA, .915 Sv %)

    Carolina –  Brandon Bussi (3-1-0, 2.25 GAA, .916 Sv %) 

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards (projected)

    Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Tage Thompson

    Josh Doan  - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

    Peyton Krebs - Jordan Greenway - Jack Quinn

    Beck Malenstyn - Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak

    Ex. Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Owen Power - Conor Timmins 

    Mattias Samuelsson - Jacob Bryson

    Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring

    Ex. Zac Jones

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

    Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)

    Jason Zucker (IR - illness)

    Jiri Kulich (day-to-day - illness)

    Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)

    Notes

    Buffalo has earned at least one point in nine of its last 11 games (5-2-4). The Sabres have earned three wins in their last four games against the Hurricanes, including two or fewer goals allowed in each of their three wins in that span. 

    Alex Tuch has recorded 12 points (5+7) in his last 12 games, including five points (2+3) in his last five contests. 

    Ryan McLeod has registered at least one point in five consecutive games against Carolina and he has posted seven points (4+3) in that span. 

    Alex Tuch is riding a three-game point streak against the Hurricanes (2+1) and he has recorded one goal in back-to-back games against Carolina. A goal tonight would make Tuch the first Sabres skater since Jeff Skinner from Jan. 11 to March 16, 2019 (three games; 4+0) to record a goal streak of three or more games against the Hurricanes. 

    Jack Quinn has tallied an assist in back-to-back games against Carolina and he has posted three assists in two career road games against the Hurricanes. An assist in tonight’s game would make Quinn just the second skater in franchise history to begin their career with at least one assist in each of their first three road games in Carolina (Darrin Shannon; March 10, 1990 to Feb. 23, 1991; 0+3). 

    In four games against the Hurricanes in his career, Alex Lyon has registered a .907 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average. Buffalo has earned at least one point in five of Lyon’s last seven starts (3-1-3), including at least one point in four straight (1-0-3)

