    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Colorado

    Michael Augello
    Nov 13, 2025, 20:48
    Michael Augello
    Michael Augello
    Michael Augello
    Michael Augello

    Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Colorado

    Michael Augello
    Nov 13, 2025, 20:48
    Michael Augello
    Nov 13, 2025, 20:48
    Updated at: Nov 13, 2025, 20:48

    Buffalo Sabres - Colorado Avalanche Game Preview

    Buffalo – 5-7-4 | - 14  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Colorado – 11-1-5 | - 27 points – 1st place in the Central Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 16.7% (25th)

    Penalty Kill – 90.0% (1st)

    Colorado

    Power Play – 17.9% (20th)

    Penalty Kill - 88.9% (2nd)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Alex Tuch: 16 GP, 6 G, 8 A, 14 PTS 

    Tage Thompson: 16 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 PTS 

    Josh Doan: 16 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

    Colorado

    Nathan MacKinnon: 17 GP, 14 G, 18 A, 32 PTS 

    Cale Makar: 17 GP, 6 G, 17 A, 23 PTS 

    Logan Cooley: 17 GP, 10 G, 10 A, 20 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-1-1, 2.91 GAA, .877 Sv %)

    Utah –  Scott Wedgewood (10-1-2, 2.26 GAA, .913 Sv %) 

    Other Sabres Stories

    Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse 

    Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Alex Tuch - Ryan McLeod - Tage Thompson

    Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Josh Doan  

    Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

    Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne  

    Ex. Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Mattias Samuelsson - Owen Power

    Jacob Bryson - Michael Kesselring

    Ex. Zac Jones

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Colten Ellis

    Alex Lyon

    Injuries

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

    Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)

    Jason Zucker (IR - illness)

    Jiri Kulich (IR  - blood clot)

    Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)

    Notes

    Alex Tuch has recorded 14 points (6+8) in his last 14 games, including four points (2+2) in his last three road contests. 

    In his last four road games, Tage Thompson has tallied five points (3+2). Thompson is riding a three-game point streak against Colorado and he has registered 15 points (8+7) in his last eight games against the Avalanche.  Among all Sabres skaters with at least five games played against the Avalanche with Buffalo, Thompson ranks second all-time in points per game (1.67) and goals per game (0.89). Pat LaFontaine (1.75 points per game in 16 games) and Jochen Hecht (1.00 goals per game in 5 games played) rank first in those categories, respectively. 

    Isak Rosen has posted four points (3+1) in five games since making his season debut on Nov. 1 vs. Washington, the most goals and points among all Sabres skaters in that span. All four of Rosen’s points have come at even strength. 

    Noah Ostlund has posted one assist in back-to-back games and an assist in tonight’s game would mark the first assist streak of three or more games of his career. He would become the first Sabres rookie forward to do so since Zach Benson from April 2 to 7, 2024 (three games; 0+5). 

    Alex Lyon has recorded a save percentage of .904 in five games against the Avalanche in his career.

    Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo