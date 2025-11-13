Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid In Colorado

Buffalo – 5-7-4 | - 14 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Colorado – 11-1-5 | - 27 points – 1st place in the Central Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 16.7% (25th)

Penalty Kill – 90.0% (1st)

Colorado

Power Play – 17.9% (20th)

Penalty Kill - 88.9% (2nd)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 16 GP, 6 G, 8 A, 14 PTS

Tage Thompson: 16 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 PTS

Josh Doan: 16 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

Colorado

Nathan MacKinnon: 17 GP, 14 G, 18 A, 32 PTS

Cale Makar: 17 GP, 6 G, 17 A, 23 PTS

Logan Cooley: 17 GP, 10 G, 10 A, 20 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-1-1, 2.91 GAA, .877 Sv %)

Utah – Scott Wedgewood (10-1-2, 2.26 GAA, .913 Sv %)

Forwards

Alex Tuch - Ryan McLeod - Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Josh Doan

Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne

Ex. Mason Geersten

Defense

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson - Owen Power

Jacob Bryson - Michael Kesselring

Ex. Zac Jones

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Alex Lyon

Injuries

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)

Jason Zucker (IR - illness)

Jiri Kulich (IR - blood clot)

Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - personal)

Notes

Alex Tuch has recorded 14 points (6+8) in his last 14 games, including four points (2+2) in his last three road contests.

In his last four road games, Tage Thompson has tallied five points (3+2). Thompson is riding a three-game point streak against Colorado and he has registered 15 points (8+7) in his last eight games against the Avalanche. Among all Sabres skaters with at least five games played against the Avalanche with Buffalo, Thompson ranks second all-time in points per game (1.67) and goals per game (0.89). Pat LaFontaine (1.75 points per game in 16 games) and Jochen Hecht (1.00 goals per game in 5 games played) rank first in those categories, respectively.

Isak Rosen has posted four points (3+1) in five games since making his season debut on Nov. 1 vs. Washington, the most goals and points among all Sabres skaters in that span. All four of Rosen’s points have come at even strength.

Noah Ostlund has posted one assist in back-to-back games and an assist in tonight’s game would mark the first assist streak of three or more games of his career. He would become the first Sabres rookie forward to do so since Zach Benson from April 2 to 7, 2024 (three games; 0+5).

Alex Lyon has recorded a save percentage of .904 in five games against the Avalanche in his career.

