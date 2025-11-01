Sabres Look To Snap Losing Skid Vs. Capitals

11/01/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 4-4-3 | - 10 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

Washington – 6-5-0 | - 12 points – 6th place in the Metropolitan Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 21.6% (14th)

Penalty Kill – 89.5% (2nd)

Washington

Power Play – 16.7% (24th)

Penalty Kill - 72.7% (24th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 11 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 PTS

Tage Thompson: 11 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 11 GP, 1 G, 8 A, 9 PTS

Washington

Tom Wilson: 11 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 PTS

Dylan Strome: 9 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 PTS

Aliaksei Protas: 11 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen (0-0-1, 3.90 GAA, .826 Sv %)

Washington – Charlie Lindgren (1-2-0, 3.72 GAA, .882 Sv %)

Forwards

Jason Zucker - Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen - Jiri Kulich - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring

Owen Power - Conor Timmins

Ex. Jacob Bryson, Mason Geersten

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

Tyson Kozak (IR - lower body)

Zach Benson (day-to-day, lower body)

Notes

Buffalo has earned at least one point in seven of its last eight games (4-1-3), including at least one point in five straight games. The Sabres have an all-time points percentage of .607 against the Capitals, the second-highest points percentage they have against any active team all-time (San Jose; .686). Buffalo has earned at least one point in 10 of its last 11 games against Washington (6-1-4), including two straight victories over the Capitals. The Sabres have averaged 4.27 goals per game and have outscored the Capitals 47-37 in that span.

Alex Tuch has recorded 11 points (4+7) in his last nine games, including multiple points in back-to-back games. A multi-point performance in tonight’s game would match the longest multi-point streak of Tuch’s career. It would mark the first multi-point streak of three or more games by a Sabres skater since Rasmus Dahlin from April 10 to 13, 2025 (three games; 2+4). Tuch has notched at least one point in six straight home contests (3+6) and a point tonight would give him his secondlongest home point streak of his career (Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019; eight games), and his longest with Buffalo.

In his last eight games, Josh Doan has posted eight points (4+4), including one goal in back-to-back games. With a goal tonight, Doan would register the first goal streak of three or more games of his career.

Tage Thompson has collected nine points (4+5) in his last nine games, including five points (3+2) in his last four.

Ryan McLeod has collected five points (1+4) in his last five games, including at least one point in three straight home contests (1+3). • A point in tonight’s game would give McLeod a four-game home point streak, the longest of his career. McLeod has registered four three-game home point streaks in his career, three of which have come as a member of the Sabres.

Bowen Byram is riding a three-game home assist streak and a point tonight would give him the longest home assist streak of his career.

Rasmus Dahlin has registered nine points (1+8) in his last nine games.

