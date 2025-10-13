Sabres Looking For First Win Against Avalanche

Buffalo Sabres - Colorado Avalanche Game Preview

10/13/25 - 12:30pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 0-2-0 | - 0 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Colorado – 2-0-1 | - 5 points – 1st place in the Central Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 0.0% (T-28th)

Penalty Kill – 100.0% (T-1st)

Colorado

Power Play – 20.0% (T-11th)

Penalty Kill - 77.8% (T-19th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Jason Zucker: 2 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 PTS

Mattias Samuelsson: 2 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 PTS

Colorado

Martin Necas: 3 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 PTS

Nathan MacKinnon: 3 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 PTS

Artturi Lehkonen: 3 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (0-2-0, 2.55 GAA, .919 save %)

Colorado – Scott Wedgewood (2-0-1, 1.95 GAA, .925 save %)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards

Jason Zucker - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Justin Danforth - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Tyson Kozak - Josh Dunne

Ex. Mason Geersten

Defense

Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Ryan Johnson

Mattias Samuelsson - Conor Timmins

Ex. Jacob Bryson

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (IR - lower body)

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Zach Benson (day-to-day - illness)

Notes

Buffalo has registered at least four goals in each of its last three home matchups with Colorado and in five of the last six games against the Avalanche overall. • Each of the last two matchups between the Sabres and Avalanche have been decided by one goal.

Tage Thompson has recorded multiple points in five of his last seven games against Colorado, including multi-point performances in two straight against the Avalanche. Thompson has totaled 14 points (7+7) in those seven games and five points (2+3) in his last two against Colorado. Pat LaFontaine and Alexander Mogilny are the only other Sabres skaters to record 14 or more points in any seven-game span against the Avalanche. A multi-point effort in tonight’s game would make Thompson the first Sabres skater since Jeff Skinner from Feb. 19, 2022 to Oct. 29, 2023 (0+6) to tally a multi-point streak of three or more games against the Avalanche.

Bowen Byram has notched one point in each of the two games he has played against Colorado in his career (1+1). A point in tonight’s game would make Byram the first defenseman since Moritz Seider from Dec. 10, 2021 to Jan. 16, 2023 to register at least one point in the first three games of their career against Colorado. He would become the first Sabres skater to do so since Jack Eichel from Jan. 20, 2016 to Dec. 5, 2017 (2+4; five games).

Jason Zucker is riding a three-game point streak against the Avalanche and he has tallied six points (3+3) in that span, including a four-point performance (3+1) in his last game against Colorado on Jan. 2, 2025. Zucker has totaled eight points (4+4) in his last five games against the Avalanche.

In his last seven games against the Avalanche, Rasmus Dahlin has recorded seven points (2+5).

Alex Tuch has registered one point in each of his last four home games against Colorado (1+3). A point in today’s game would make Tuch the first Sabres skater since Mogilny from Oct. 5, 1989 to March 28, 1995 (17 games; 10+20) to record a home point streak of five or more games against Colorado.

Zach Benson has recorded one point in each of his last three games against the Avalanche (2+1).

