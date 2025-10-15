Sabres Looking For First Win Of The Season Against Senators

Buffalo Sabres - Ottawa Senators Game Preview

10/15/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 0-3-0 | - 0 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Ottawa – 1-2-0 | - 2 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 0.0% (T-30th)

Penalty Kill – 100.0% (T-1st)

Ottawa

Power Play – 22.2% (15th)

Penalty Kill - 77.8% (19th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Mattias Samuelsson: 3 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 PTS

Jason Zucker: 3 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 PTS

Tage Thompson: 3 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 PTS

Ottawa

Shane Pinto 3 GP, 4 G, 1 A, 5 PTS

Atrem Zub: 3 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS

Brady Tkachuk: 3 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (0-3-0, 2.73 GAA, .919 save %)

Ottawa – Linus Ullmark (1-2-0, 4.07 GAA, .842 save %)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (based on Tuesday’s practice lines)

Forwards

Zach Benson - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Jasob Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Josh Doan

Jack Quinn - Peyton Krebs - Jastin Danforth

Beck Malenstyn - Tyson Kozak - Mason Geersten

Ex. Josh Dunne, Greenway, jiri Kulich.

Defense

Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Conor Timmins,

Jacob Bryson - Ryan Johnson

Ex. Mattias Ssmuelsson

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (IR - lower body)

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Notes

The Sabres are riding a four-game winning streak against the Senators and they have outscored Ottawa 17-5 in that span. A win in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its longest winning streak against Ottawa since the team won six straight against Ottawa from Dec. 4, 2010 to Nov. 11, 2011. Buffalo has emerged victorious in seven of its last nine games against Ottawa (7-2-0).

Rasmus Dahlin is riding a four-game point streak (1+5) against Ottawa and a point in tonight’s game would give him the longest point streak by a Buffalo defenseman against Ottawa since Doug Bodger from March 20, 1994 to Oct. 7, 1995 (six games; 2+5).

Ryan McLeod has notched at least one point in each of his last four games against the Senators and he has posted seven points (2+5) in that span. A point in tonight’s game would give McLeod the longest point streak by a Sabres skater against the Senators since Kyle Okposo from Nov. 29, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2018 (five games; 3+3).

Tage Thompson has registered 11 points (9+2) in his last nine games against Ottawa, including one goal in each of his last two games against the Senators. A goal in tonight’s game from Thompson would mark the second time he has tallied a goal streak of three or more games against Ottawa (April 13, 2023 to Jan. 11, 2024; four games; 6+1).

In his last five games against Ottawa, Alex Tuch has notched five points (1+4).

Jack Quinn has recorded at least one point in three consecutive games against Ottawa and he has posted four points in those games (3+1).

Peyton Krebs is carrying a three-game point streak against Ottawa (1+2) into tonight’s game. • Tonight’s game will mark the 300th game of his career.

