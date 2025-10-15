    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Looking For First Win Of The Season Against Senators

    Oct 15, 2025, 14:16
    Buffalo Sabres - Ottawa Senators Game Preview 

    10/15/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo – 0-3-0 | - 0  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Ottawa – 1-2-0 | - 2 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 0.0% (T-30th)

    Penalty Kill – 100.0% (T-1st)

    Ottawa

    Power Play – 22.2% (15th)

    Penalty Kill - 77.8% (19th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Mattias Samuelsson: 3 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 PTS

    Jason Zucker: 3 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 PTS

    Tage Thompson: 3 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 PTS

    Ottawa

    Shane Pinto 3 GP, 4 G, 1 A, 5 PTS 

    Atrem Zub: 3 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS 

    Brady Tkachuk: 3 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon (0-3-0, 2.73 GAA, .919 save %)

    Ottawa  – Linus Ullmark (1-2-0, 4.07 GAA, .842 save %)

     

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (based on Tuesday’s practice lines)

    Forwards

    Zach Benson - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

    Jasob Zucker  - Ryan McLeod - Josh Doan

    Jack Quinn - Peyton Krebs - Jastin Danforth

    Beck Malenstyn - Tyson Kozak - Mason Geersten

    Ex. Josh Dunne, Greenway, jiri Kulich. 

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

    Owen Power - Conor Timmins, 

    Jacob Bryson - Ryan Johnson

    Ex. Mattias Ssmuelsson

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

    Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (IR - lower body)

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Notes

    The Sabres are riding a four-game winning streak against the Senators and they have outscored Ottawa 17-5 in that span.  A win in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its longest winning streak against Ottawa since the team won six straight against Ottawa from Dec. 4, 2010 to Nov. 11, 2011. Buffalo has emerged victorious in seven of its last nine games against Ottawa (7-2-0). 

    Rasmus Dahlin is riding a four-game point streak (1+5) against Ottawa and a point in tonight’s game would give him the longest point streak by a Buffalo defenseman against Ottawa since Doug Bodger from March 20, 1994 to Oct. 7, 1995 (six games; 2+5). 

    Ryan McLeod has notched at least one point in each of his last four games against the Senators and he has posted seven points (2+5) in that span. A point in tonight’s game would give McLeod the longest point streak by a Sabres skater against the Senators since Kyle Okposo from Nov. 29, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2018 (five games; 3+3). 

    Tage Thompson has registered 11 points (9+2) in his last nine games against Ottawa, including one goal in each of his last two games against the Senators. A goal in tonight’s game from Thompson would mark the second time he has tallied a goal streak of three or more games against Ottawa (April 13, 2023 to Jan. 11, 2024; four games; 6+1). 

    In his last five games against Ottawa, Alex Tuch has notched five points (1+4). 

    Jack Quinn has recorded at least one point in three consecutive games against Ottawa and he has posted four points in those games (3+1). 

    Peyton Krebs is carrying a three-game point streak against Ottawa (1+2) into tonight’s game. • Tonight’s game will mark the 300th game of his career.

    Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo