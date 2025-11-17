Sabres Return Home To Take On Connor McDavid’s Oilers

11/17/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 6-8-4 | - 16 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Edmonton – 9-7-4 | - 22 points – 5th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 16.1% (24th)
Penalty Kill – 89.5% (1st)
Edmonton
Power Play – 31.4% (3rd)
Penalty Kill - 82.7% (9th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 18 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 PTS
Alex Tuch: 18 GP, 7 G, 9 A, 16 PTS
Josh Doan: 18 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS
Edmonton
Connor McDavid: 20 GP, 9 G, 21 A, 30 PTS
Leon Draisaitl: 20 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 PTS
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 16 GP, 5 G, 11 A, 16 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Colten Ellis (2-1-0, 3.36 GAA, .895 Sv %)
Edmonton – Stuart Skinner (7-4-3, 2.77 GAA, .891 Sv %)
Forwards
Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Peyton Krebs
Isak Rosen - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne - Noah Ostlund - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Mason Geersten
Defense
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Owen Power - Jacob Bryson
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Ex. Mason Geersten - Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Injuries
Josh Norris (IR - upper body)
Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)
Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)
Jason Zucker (IR - illness)
Jiri Kulich (IR - blood clot)
Michael Kesselring (day-to-day)
Notes
Alex Tuch has recorded 16 points (7+9) in his last 16 games, including four points (2+2) in his last four games and one point in back-to-back contests. A point in tonight’s game would give Tuch his third three-game point streak of the season. Tuch’s other three-game point streaks in 2025-26 came from Oct. 13 to 18 (1+3) and Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 (2+3).
Tage Thompson has recorded a goal and an assist in back-to-back games and he has done so three times in his last four games (3+3). If Thompson registers at least one goal and one assist tonight, it will mark the fifth time he has done so in three consecutive games with Buffalo. Thompson and Pat LaFontaine are the only Sabres skaters in franchise history who have tallied at least one goal and one assist in three or more consecutive games on four separate occasions.
Josh Doan has recorded at least one point in back-to-back games and he has three points (1+2) in that span. • An assist tonight would give Doan his first three-game assist streak of his career. Any point in tonight’s game would mark Doan’s second three-game point streak of the season (Oct. 28 to Nov. 1; 2+1).
Bowen Byram has registered one point in three straight games (1+2) and a point tonight would give him his second point streak of four or more games this season. Byram recorded a four-game point streak (1+3) from Oct. 22 to 28. Byram is one of three Sabres defensemen (Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson) who have recorded a four-game point streak this season.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 11 points (1+10) in his first 15 games of 2025-26, which marks the fourth consecutive season he has registered more than 10 points through his first 15 games. Dahlin also did so in 2019-20 (11 points; 1+10)
