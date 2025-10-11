Sabres Road Opener Against The Unbeaten Bruins

Buffalo Sabres - Boston Bruins Game Preview

10/11/25 - 7pm at TD Garden in Boston, MA

Buffalo – 0-1-0 | - 0 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Boston – 2-0-0 | - 0 points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 0.0% (T-19th)

Penalty Kill – 100.0% (T-1st)

Boston

Power Play – 28.6% (T-8th)

Penalty Kill - 100.0% (T-1st)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

N/A

Boston

David Pastrnak: 2 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 PTS

Elias Lindholm: 2 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 PTS

Morgan Geekie: 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (0-1-0, 3.01 GAA, .906 save %)

Boston – Jeremy Swayman (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .972 save %)

Forwards

Jason Zucker - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Justin Danforth - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Tyson Kozak - Mason Geersten

Ex. Josh Dunne

Defense

Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

Ryan Johnson - Jacob Bryson

Mattias Samuelsson - Conor Timmins

Ex. Owen Power

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (IR - lower body)

Josh Norris (out - upper body)

Zach Benson (day-to-day - illness)

Notes

Tonight’s game marks the 320th contest between the Sabres and the Bruins, the most Buffalo has played against any opponent in franchise history. Buffalo has earned three straight wins against Boston and the Sabres have outscored the Bruins 16-7 in those games. A win in tonight’s game would mark the first time the Sabres have earned four or more consecutive wins against the Bruins since they won four in a row against Boston from Dec. 15, 2010 to March 10, 2011. Buffalo has earned four or more consecutive wins against Boston eight times in franchise history.

Bowen Byram has tallied at least one assist in three straight games against the Bruins and he has notched four assists in that span. An assist tonight would make Byram the first Sabres defenseman to record an assist streak of four or more games against the Bruins since Doug Bodger from Dec. 8, 1988 to Jan. 22, 1989 (1+6).

Alex Tuch has recorded seven points (4+3) in five road contests against the Bruins as a member of the Sabres, including a goal in overtime in Buffalo’s last game in Boston on March 17, 2025.

Jiri Kulich has collected one assist in back-to-back games against the Bruins. Kulich (21 years, 180 days) would become the youngest Sabres skater since Philippe Boucher from Dec. 15, 1992 to Dec. 5, 1993 (20 years, 256 days) to record an assist streak of three or more games against Boston.

In his last three games against Boston, Rasmus Dahlin has notched three points (1+2). Jack Quinn has totaled three assists in his last three games against Boston. Quinn is three points shy of recording 100 career points.

Tonight’s game will mark Ryan McLeod’s 300th NHL contest.

