2024 Draft Prospect Update - Part I

With the exception of Helenius, Ziemer could be the most promising of the Sabres forward prospects not to have established themselves in the NHL. A product of the US National Development Program, the 20-year-old made his mark at the World Juniors in 2025, scoring seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in seven games for the victorious US squad and put up impressive numbers as a freshman at the University of Minnesota with 12 goals in 38 games. Ziemer once again was amongst Team USA’s leading scorers at the WJC squad (6 points in 5 games), but nearly doubled his goal total for the Golden Gophers with 36 points (23 goals, 13 assists) in 36 games. The Sabres were unable to get Ziemer signed to an entry-level deal, and he will return to Minnesota for his junior season.