2024 Draft Prospect Update - Part I

Top pick Konsta Helenius leads the most promising draft class selected by former GM Kevyn Adams
The Buffalo Sabres 2024 Draft class could be the one that salvages the reputation of GM Kevyn Adams after his firing last December, as they appear to have selected four promising prospects with their top four picks. First rounder Konsta Helenius showed some impressive growth in his second pro season in North America, where the 20-year-old scored nearly a point-per-game with AHL Rochester, stepped into the club’s playoff lineup and seemed unfazed in a pressure-filled situation against Montreal, scoring two goals in four games, and performing at a high level for Finland at the IIHF World Championships in Switzerland, scoring the golden goal against Switzerland to win the tournament.
Here are updates on the others selected at the top of the Sabres 2024 draft class:
Adam Kleber – D – 42nd overall
The Minnesota native was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning squad at the WJC in 2025 and scored five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 33 games as a freshman with Minnesota-Duluth. The 6’6”, 225 lb blueliner is an excellent skater and a solid two-way defender, but is not expected to be an offensive driver in the pros. Last season, Kleber made the World Junior squad again, and has had a slight uptick in his offensive numbers as a sophomore with the Bulldogs, with 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) in 40 games.
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Brodie Ziemer – RW – 71st overall
With the exception of Helenius, Ziemer could be the most promising of the Sabres forward prospects not to have established themselves in the NHL. A product of the US National Development Program, the 20-year-old made his mark at the World Juniors in 2025, scoring seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in seven games for the victorious US squad and put up impressive numbers as a freshman at the University of Minnesota with 12 goals in 38 games. Ziemer once again was amongst Team USA’s leading scorers at the WJC squad (6 points in 5 games), but nearly doubled his goal total for the Golden Gophers with 36 points (23 goals, 13 assists) in 36 games. The Sabres were unable to get Ziemer signed to an entry-level deal, and he will return to Minnesota for his junior season.
Luke Osburn – D – 108th overall
The 6’1”, 183 lb. blueliner was named the USHL’s Defenseman of the Year in 2025, and turned heads at the World Junior Summer Showcase last summer, which in part helped him earn a spot on Team USA’s squad last December. Osburn had an impressive freshman year at the University of Wisconsin, with 21 points (6 goals,15 assists) in 33 games.
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