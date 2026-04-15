3 Sabres Make Latest Top NHL Prospect Rankings

These three Buffalo Sabres have been named among the best prospects in the NHL.
The vibes are great with the Buffalo Sabres right now. They have officially landed the No. 1 spot in the Atlantic Division standings and are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011 because of it.
Yet, as great as things have gone this season for the Sabres, they also have some promising youngsters in their system that have the potential to make them even better in the future.
Sabres prospects Radim Mrtka, Konsta Helenius, and Noah Ostlund were all included on Scott Wheeler's latest top 100 NHL drafted prospect rankings for The Athletic.
Mrtka was given the No. 22 spot on Wheeler's rankings. The 2025 ninth-overall pick undoubtedly has a lot of potential and should be a key part of Buffalo's blueline in the near future because of it. In 43 games this season with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL, he had one goal and 34 points. He also has one assist in six AHL games for the Rochester Americans this season.
Helenius was given the No. 32 spot by Wheeler. The 5-foot-11 forward is undoubtedly one of Buffalo's most promising prospects and has taken a big step forward with his development this season. In 60 games with the Amerks this campaign, he has 20 goals and 61 points. He also had one goal and four points in nine games for Buffalo this season.
As for Ostlund, he was given the No. 38 spot. The 2022 first-round pick has had a strong rookie year with the Sabres, as he has recorded 11 goals, 27 points, and a plus-11 rating in 60 games. With this, he is cementing himself as a key part of Buffalo's roster, and at just 22 years old, he has plenty of time to get even better.