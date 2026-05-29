3 Sabres Who Could Be Traded To Free Up Cap Space

Could the Sabres move on from one of these forwards to help increase their cap space?
The Buffalo Sabres are entering the summer with some major decisions to make. They have several pending unrestricted and restricted free agents, including Alex Tuch (UFA), Zach Benson (RFA), and Peyton Krebs (RFA).
The Sabres have multiple key players due for raises this off-season, and this could very well lead them to trade some of their players to free up cap space.
Because of this, let's look at three Sabres who have the potential to be moved for cap space purposes.
Jason Zucker
Jason Zucker was once again a solid part of the Sabres' forward group this season, posting 24 goals and 45 points in 62 games. Yet, if the Sabres want to free up some money, it is fair to wonder if they could trade the 34-year-old winger and his $4.75 million cap hit. If made available, he would likely generate a good amount of interest from playoff teams.
Jordan Greenway
Jordan Greenway stands out as another player the Sabres coulld look to move this off-season. The 29-year-old forward's $4 million cap hit is very high for what he provides as a hard-nosed bottom-six forward. In 40 games this season with Buffalo, he had one goal, six points, and 57 hits.
Jack Quinn
Jack Quinn could be another player to keep an eye on this summer. His $3.375 million cap hit is certainly fair, but he will also be due for a raise after next season as an RFA. Due to this, if they give both Tuch and Benson big pay raises this summer, it's fair to wonder if a winger like Quinn could be made expendable for the right price.