3 Sabres Who Likely Won't Be Back Next Season

These three Sabres likely won't be back next season.
The Buffalo Sabres' magical season came to an end with their Game 7 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. While the Sabres ended up being eliminated in the second round, there is no question that they had a successful year.
Now, the Sabres are entering a big off-season. There is a real chance that some of their players from this year's roster won't be back next season. Due to this, let's look at three Sabres that may have played their final games with the Atlantic Division club.
Logan Stanley
After a career year, Logan Stanley is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and set to land a nice raise over his current $1.25 million AAV. However, when noting that the Sabres already having a lot of left-shot defensemen and Stanley was scratched multiple times during the playoffs, it would not be surprising if the Sabres let him leave through free agency this summer.
Luke Schenn
After being acquired by the Sabres from the Jets at the deadline, Luke Schenn played in just four regular-season games and two playoff games for Buffalo. With this, it would not be particularly surprising if the Sabres did not re-sign the 36-year-old defenseman this summer.
Tanner Pearson
Tanner Pearson is another trade deadline acquisition who likely won't be back with the Sabres next season. The 33-year-old forward did not play for the Sabres during the playoffs and played in just four regular-season games for them after being acquired from the Jets. With the Sabres having plenty of forward depth, the veteran winger likely won't be re-signed.