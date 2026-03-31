4 Buffalo Sabres Contract Extension Candidates

Which players could the Sabres be looking to extend?
The Buffalo Sabres have several pending free agents heading into the summer. Due to this, let's look at four specific players who the Sabres could end up signing to a contract extension.
Alex Tuch
The Sabres' biggest contract extension candidate to watch is Alex Tuch. The star winger is this year's best pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), but if the Sabres have it their way, they will get him locked up before he hits the market.
Tuch is due for a major raise, as he has been one of Buffalo's top forwards for several years now. In 71 games this season, he has recorded 29 goals, 30 assists, and 59 points.
Zach Benson
Zach Benson is a pending restricted free agent (RFA), as he is in the final year of his entry-level deal. The 20-year-old forward is having a nice third season in the NHL, as he has 10 goals and has set new career highs with 26 assists and 36 points.
With Benson being one of the Sabres' most exciting young players, he should land himself a nice new contract from the Atlantic Division club.
Peyton Krebs
The 2025-26 season has certainly treated Peyton Krebs now, as he is having the best year of his career. In 74 games, he has scored 10 goals and has set new career highs with 25 assists, 35 points, and 173 hits. With numbers like these, the Sabres should certainly be looking to keep the pending RFA around.
Logan Stanley
Logan Stanley is a pending UFA who the Sabres could look to keep around beyond this season. The 6-foot-7 defenseman has played in 10 games since being acquired by the Sabres, where he has recorded two assists, 10 hits, and 22 penalty minutes.
With playoff teams always valuing big defenseman who play with an edge, it could make sense for the Sabres to keep Stanley around at the right price. This is especially so when noting that he is right in his prime at 27 years old.