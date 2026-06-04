4 Sabres Pending UFAs Who Might Not Be Back Next Season

The Sabres could have a different-looking roster next season.
The Buffalo Sabres are entering the summer with several pending free agents. Due to this, there is a chance that we could see a few of their players not back on the team next season.
Because of this, let's look at four Sabres pending UFAs who may not be back in Buffalo in 2025-26.
Luke Schenn
The Sabres brought in Luke Schenn at the deadline for more defensive depth. He was not used often by Buffalo, as he played in just four regular-season games and two playoff games for the Sabres. With the Sabres having more notable players due for contracts this summer, there is a good chance that the 36-year-old Schenn won't be back.
Logan Stanley
It would not be surprising if Logan Stanley decided to test the market this summer. The 6-foot-7 defenseman had a career year, posting new career highs with nine goals, 17 assists, and 26 points in 73 games. With this, he will certainly be getting a raise, but it seems likely it won't be from Buffalo.
Tanner Pearson
Tanner Pearson is another Sabres pending UFA who might not be back next season. He had two assists in four games after being acquired by the Sabres ahead of the deadline and did not make a playoff appearance for Buffalo.
Alex Tuch
There is certainly a good chance that Alex Tuch will re-sign with the Sabres. However, until that comes to fruition, questions about his future in Buffalo will continue to come up. Tuch is in a position to ask for a major payday as the NHL's top pending UFA forward. Will the Sabres be willing to pay the price, or will the Syracuse, New York native sign elsewhere?