What are the options from here? Does Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff turn to Lyon for the bulk of the work and relegate Luukkonen to the backup role? We saw Lyon perform well in the regular-season last year, putting up a .907 SP and 2.77 GAA in 36 appearances, and in the post-season, he had a .904 SP and 2.59 GAA. But Lyon is now 33 years old, and if Buffalo has to ride him hard just to get into the playoffs, the ensuing fatigue could spell doom for the Sabres once they get to the playoffs.