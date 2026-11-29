Buffalo Sabres
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Gregory Fisher, Imagn Images
Gregory Fisher, Imagn Images
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Nov 29, 2026 12:20 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 12:20 AM
The Buffalo Sabres are trying to get back into the Stanley Cup playoff picture. But in a loss to the sad-sack Pittsburgh Penguins Friday, the stark, unfortunate reality is more obvious than ever – the Sabres can no longer rely on goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to be their starting goalie.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Gregory Fisher, Imagn Images
Gregory Fisher, Imagn Images
It brings this writer no pleasure to say it, but once again, Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen proved Friday night why the Sabres need to move on from him and acquire a new netminder as they try to get back into a Stanley Cup playoff position.
Playing against a Pittsburgh Penguins team that had the Eastern Conference’s worst record coming into the game, Luukkonen laid an egg, allowing four goals on only 10 shots before he was pulled in favor of backup Alex Lyon early in the second period. Lyon did what he could in relief of Luukkonen, but the crater Luukkonen created was too deep for Buffalo to climb out from, as the Pens beat the Sabres 6-3 in what can only be described as a huge letdown game.
Now, let’s be clear – we’re not pinning 100 percent of the blame on Luukkonen for Friday’s loss. The Sabres’ defense in front of Luukkonen also shares in the shame. But there’s no question Luukkonen’s sub-par performance underscores Buffalo’s need to go in another direction in net.
Indeed, after Friday’s performance, Luukkonen has a save percentage this season of .878, and a goals-against average of 3.38 in 16 appearances. If that SP stays the same, it would be the worst of Luukkonen’s five full NHL seasons. In 2024-25, the 27-year-old Finn posted an .887 SP, but he’s on track to be even worse than that this season. And despite getting a vote of confidence from Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen earlier this year, Luukkonen’s performance is simply unacceptable.
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What are the options from here? Does Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff turn to Lyon for the bulk of the work and relegate Luukkonen to the backup role? We saw Lyon perform well in the regular-season last year, putting up a .907 SP and 2.77 GAA in 36 appearances, and in the post-season, he had a .904 SP and 2.59 GAA. But Lyon is now 33 years old, and if Buffalo has to ride him hard just to get into the playoffs, the ensuing fatigue could spell doom for the Sabres once they get to the playoffs.
The other option – the option this writer has been advocating for for quite a while now – is for Kekalainen to trade for a goalie. The two most apparent options on the trade market are current St. Louis Blues veteran Jordan Binnington, and Minnesota Wild veteran Filip Gustavsson.
Binnington has had a sub-par season this year, with a bloated .847 SP and a 4.77 GAA in seven appearances. But you can’t deny Binnington’s competitive pedigree, with a Cup win, a 4 Nations Face-Off gold medal and an Olympic silver medal on his resume. If you take him away from a ‘meh’ Blues team and put him behind Buffalo’s high-end defensemen, Binnington is almost certainly going to put up better numbers.
And Blues GM Alex Steen won’t be asking for the sun and the stars in any Binnington trade. Binnington is a pure rental, and his pro-rated $6-million salary will be affordable for Kekalainen, even if he has to move some money around to make the trade cap-compliant.
Meanwhile, Gustavsson is the best option out there, as he’s a cost-certain asset who’s under contract for the next four seasons at a very affordable $6.8-million-per-season salary. Gustavsson has lost his starter’s job with the Wild to young phenom Jesper Wallstedt, but Gustavsson is now fresh – thanks to off-season hip surgery – and the opportunity to be a starter in Buffalo should be extremely appealing to the 28-year-old.
After Friday’s game, one thing is clearer than ever, though: the Sabres cannot afford to hope Luukkonen suddenly starts playing consistently well. He can fool you into thinking he’s got everything under control, but then reality hits and his skills seemingly abandon him. And the act has worn thin.
If the Sabres are to rebound from their disappointing start to the season, they need a change in net. Luukkonen has been given the reins time and again, and time and again, he shows he’s not ‘The Man’ for them between the pipes.
Luukkonen getting shelled by the Penguins is the latest example of that inescapable fact. Buffalo can’t depend on him to provide the type of netminding they need – and the sooner they move on from him, the better the Sabres are going to be.
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