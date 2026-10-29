After Ellis' Shutout Showing Against Sharks, Sabres Should Be Sitting Luukkonen And Riding Hot Hand In Net

Indeed, although Luukkonen has another two years left on his contract after this season, that can’t be the deciding element in how many appearances he gets. The 27-year-old has a modified no-trade clause allowing him to veto a deal to one of only five teams of his choice. But that still leaves 26 teams that Kekalainen can move Luukkonen to. And you never know – another team that is also having issues in net could decide to gamble on picking up Luukkonen. Kekalainen couldn’t ask for the sun and moon in any Luukkonen trade, but just freeing up Luukkonen’s $4.75-million in salary cap space would be the point of trading him.