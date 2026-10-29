After Ellis' Shutout Showing Against Sharks, Sabres Should Be Sitting Luukkonen And Riding Hot Hand In Net

Robert Edwards, Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2026 12:18 AM
The Buffalo Sabres got a shutout performance from goalie Colten Ellis in their 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks Tuesday. And given the struggles of de facto starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in net this season, the Sabres have to stick with Ellis for the foreseeable future.
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