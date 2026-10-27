After Losing Out On Hellebuyck, When Do Sabres Make An All-In Move?

But Kekalainen’s decision to trade youngster Devon Levi to the Edmonton Oilers this past summer – and watching him thrive with Edmonton – is not looking like Kekalainen’s most savvy decision. Is that a fireable offence for Kekalainen? No. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that the Sabres need better performances between the pipes. Perhaps Alex Lyon can provide that when he returns from injury, but what if he can’t? Where does Kekalainen go to address the most important position in the sport?