Alex Tuch Fuels Game 7 Firestorm After Statement Win

Alex Tuch is setting the tone for a high-stakes Game 7 as the Buffalo Sabres ride momentum from a dominant comeback win into a winner-take-all showdown with the Montreal Canadiens.
Alex Tuch doesn’t just understand the weight of a Game 7—he’s leaning into it, and bringing the entire city of Buffalo with him.
Sabres Ride Momentum Into Game 7
The Buffalo Sabres winger is stepping into Monday night’s winner-take-all clash against the Montreal Canadiens with a mix of urgency and opportunity hanging over the moment, as the series reaches its final, tension-soaked chapter in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Buffalo avoided elimination in emphatic fashion on Saturday, erupting for a statement win that completely flipped the tone of the series. The Sabres overwhelmed Montreal with a relentless offensive surge, scoring seven unanswered goals en route to an 8–3 victory that forced a decisive Game 7 on home ice.
For Tuch, the performance wasn’t just about survival—it was about setting a tone.
“Now both teams are going to need to be desperate. I’m really excited, really happy we’re able to get Sabres fans a Game 7 here,” Tuch told reporters Sunday.
Through the postseason, Tuch has been a steady presence for Buffalo, posting seven points while helping stabilize the team through swings of momentum and pressure. Saturday’s explosion only added to the sense that this group is peaking at the right time, just as the stakes reach their highest point.
Thompson Embraces “One Game” Reality
“It’s going to be awesome,” Buffalo forward Tage Thompson said about Game 7, per NHL.com. “It’s a new experience for a lot of guys in this room, and something you dream of growing up and we knew going into this series it was going to be a long one. They’re a good team, and I think it’s just something that gets you excited.
“It’s another game that we get to embrace. I think if you would have asked every guy in here in September if they would have taken being in Game 7 in round two, we all would have signed up for that. So we’re in a great spot. Like I said, now it’s just one game. That’s all that matters.”
The Sabres already pushed past the Boston Bruins earlier in this postseason, building belief that this run might be more than just a short-lived surge. Now, with everything on the line in a single game, Buffalo finds itself exactly where it wanted to be in May—playing for survival, playing for pride, and playing for a chance to keep something special alive.
Will the Sabres defy the odds and advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2007? We'll find out on Monday night. Coverage of Game 7 begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.