Another Player Added To The Sabres Injured List

The Buffalo Sabres practiced at Key Bank Center on Friday in preparation for the final game of their three-game homestand against the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Injured defenseman Mattias Samuelsson was a full participant and indicated that he will play against the Panthers. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen took part, and winger Jordan Greenway participated, wearing a yellow non-contact jersey, but winger Justin Danforth was not on the ice.

The 32-year-old was injured in the second period of the Sabres 8-4 win over Ottawa on Wednesday and head coach Lindy Ruff indicated that his injury will keep him out for some time.

"He's going to be out a significant amount of time," Ruff said. "More than a month."

Danforth was signed as an unrestricted free agent in July after spending four seasons with Columbus to provide veteran depth to the Sabres up front. In four games, he has averaged just under 12 minutes per game and has no points. With the injury, it is expected that either Josh Dunne or Mason Geersten will play on the fourth line against Florida.

Here is a quick update on the prospects the Sabres selected in 2021 who are not currently in the NHL:

Olivier Nadeau – RW – 97th overall

A scoring winger in the QMJHL, Nadeau had 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 41 games for Jacksonville of the ECHL and scored a goal in a brief five-game stint in Rochester in his first pro season. The 22-year-old was sent to the ECHL again to get playing time last season, and doubled his point total (28 goals, 22 assists in 48 games). The Amerks are playing their third game on Friday and Nadeau has not played in any of them.

Nikita Novikov – D – 188th overall

The 6’4”, 205 lb. blueliner came to North America after playing two years with Dynamo Moscow and settled in nicely as a regular with Rochester, with 23 points (3 goals, 20 assists) in 65 games. The 22-year-old logs plenty of ice time with the Amerks and last season put up nearly the exact same numbers (6 goals, 14 assists in 68 games) this season. The question for the Big Russian is whether he will get the opportunity to be called up this season, as Ryan Johnson and Zach Metsa have been. .

