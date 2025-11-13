Are The Sabres Facing Another Precipitous Fall?

The demise of the 2024-25 Buffalo Sabres can be directly attributed to their dramatic crash-dive to last November and early December, when they fell out of a playoff spot just prior to American Thanksgiving after a 1-0 shutout loss to Minnesota and went winless in 13 straight games. The Sabres emerged from that skid a dozen points out of a playoff spot and essentially their season was over with before Christmas.

Although the cause of Buffalo’s recent struggles are not in their control, the club almost a year later on the precipice of another precipitous fall, as the Sabres are in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 5-7-4 record, six points out of third in the Atlantic Division, five point behind the second wild card spot, winless in six road games (0-4-2) and facing the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche on Thursday in Denver.

The Sabres have been debilitated by injuries to key players, losing two top centers in Josh Norris and Jiri Kulich, a pair of top-six wingers in Jason Zucker and Zach Benson, an important role player addition in Justin Danforth, and the absence of team captain Rasmus Dahlin for personal reasons.

Buffalo takes on the Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings in the second-half of their four-game road swing before returning home for four in a row against Edmonton, Calgary, Chicago, and Carolina. The Sabres are 5-3-2 at KeyBank Center and were booed off the ice after being shut out 3-0 by the struggling St. Louis Blues last Thursday. The club will reach the quarter mark of the season next week, and if they do not begin to show signs of life, the fate of GM Kevyn Adams is all but certainly sealed.

