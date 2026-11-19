What else is out there for Kekalainen to acquire to help out his team’s netminding? It depends on who you ask, but St. Louis Blues veteran Jordan Binnington has the requisite experience and competitive fire to help the Sabres, and as a pure rental player in the final season of a contract paying him $6-Million per season, he shouldn’t cost that much to acquire. Buffalo may be on Binnington’s 10-team no-trade list, but it’s on Kekalainen to convince him to accept a move to the Sabres. Binnington could come in and instantly be the starter on a Buffalo team that did a lot of damage last year.