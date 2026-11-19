Eric Hartline, Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 5:06 AM
The Buffalo Sabres are in the midst of a five-game losing skid, and goaltending has once again come into focus as they try righting the ship. Is Buffalo's current three-goalie system a good idea? Or is it time for the Sabres to throw caution to the wind and trade for a veteran goalie?
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