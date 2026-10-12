As Sabres Seek To End Slide In Atlantic Division Standings, Slew Of Buffalo Forwards Must Shake Off Slow Start And Begin Generating Offense

Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 12:53 AM
The Buffalo Sabres have been one of the NHL's worst teams on offense this season, and many of their veterans are hurting for goals and assists. The Sabres have get better efforts in the offensive zone, because if they don't, significant change could be on the horizon for them.
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