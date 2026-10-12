As Sabres Seek To End Slide In Atlantic Division Standings, Slew Of Buffalo Forwards Must Shake Off Slow Start And Begin Generating Offense

But Norris, Benson and McLeod at least have gotten onto the scoresheet in one game this season. You can’t say the same for Josh Doan, Justin Danforth and Olen Zellweger. Danforth and Zellweger haven’t played the full five games, but Doan in particular has been a significant disappointment. We’re talking about a 21-year-old player who had a breakout year for the Sabres last season, posting 25 goals and 52 points in 82 games. So having no points in five games is a major problem for Doan.