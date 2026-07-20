Bedard Hoping Kane Chooses Chicago Over Buffalo

"I hope so. I don't know what I can say to persuade his decision, but we'd all obviously be so excited to have a player like that, but also a guy like that.” Bedard said. “I can't imagine his first game back at the (United Center), the reaction he'd get and how much juice that would bring not only to our team but our fans as well. That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him. Hopefully he decides to come back. You talk about the legacy aspect of it, but as a team, it would make us a way better team. He's still an amazing player. I don't know if this is the best pitch, but hopefully he comes back, and we can play together, for sure."