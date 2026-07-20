Bedard Hoping Kane Chooses Chicago Over Buffalo

Calder Trophy winner signed a five-year extension with the Hawks, and expresses wish that the three-time Cup winner return to Chicago
The Buffalo Sabres have not done much to replace the 44 goals from last season that departed with the trades of Bowen Byram and Alex Tuch, and there has been a great deal of conjecture that one of GM Jarmo Kekalainen’s possible options is signing Buffalo native and three-time Cup winner Patrick Kane.
Kane remains unsigned after three weeks of free agency. Last week, Hall-of-Fame blueliner and TNT commentator Chris Chelios indicated on a Chicago radio show that a return to the Blackhawks is a possibility.
"I am not gonna lie to you guys, it is down to Buffalo and Chicago. I know that." Chelios said on 104.3 The Score last week, “I spoke to (Patrick), it’s a tough decision for him, whether to go home and make it easy on his parents, his family and his friends and finish like (Jonathan Toews) tried to do, or he comes back (to Chicago). In my opinion, he’s a Blackhawk.”
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Over the weekend, the Hawks announced the signing of star center Connor Bedard to a five-year, $75 million contract extension, and during his media availability on Monday, the former Calder Trophy winner indicated that he hopes that Kane will re-sign with the Hawks.
"I hope so. I don't know what I can say to persuade his decision, but we'd all obviously be so excited to have a player like that, but also a guy like that.” Bedard said. “I can't imagine his first game back at the (United Center), the reaction he'd get and how much juice that would bring not only to our team but our fans as well. That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him. Hopefully he decides to come back. You talk about the legacy aspect of it, but as a team, it would make us a way better team. He's still an amazing player. I don't know if this is the best pitch, but hopefully he comes back, and we can play together, for sure."
Kane has often been rumored to be Buffalo bound, but especially after being traded to the NY Rangers in 2023 and signing with the Detroit Red Wings in 2024. The Sabres snapping their 15-year playoff drought has made them a more attractive landing spot, but there has always been a debate of how much he wants to play for his hometown team, especially with the expectation level raised since their Atlantic Division title last season.
The Hawks will be without Bedard until November recovering from shoulder surgery and are in all likelihood will not be a playoff team, but is the place where Kane won three Cups and played 16 years. The allure of finishing his Hall-of-Fame career there might be the biggest hurdle the Sabres have in bringing him back home.