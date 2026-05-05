Benson Has “That Kind Of Smirk On His Face That Irritates You”

"It's part of the game that he likes. Being in another team's face and being annoying and being called a pest. I don't think it's something that bothers him one bit." Sabres linemate Josh Doan said. "He enjoys this part of the game. It's that competitive side of him. He's not going to be the biggest guy and blow you up, so if he's going to get in your head, it's going to be from being annoying and stripping you or or crashing into your paint and being around your goalie as much as you can. I think he doesn't get as much credit for how strong he can be in those areas. It's not very easy to get him out of there, so over a long over a long series, it gets tiring."