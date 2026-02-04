Bills Ending Agreement With Radio Station Likely To Affect Sabres Broadcasts

NFL's Buffalo Bills will not renew their terrestrial radio agreement with WGR 550 AM for next season.
The landscape of Buffalo sports broadcasting has been remarkably unchanged for several years, but that has been upended by the announcement on Tuesday that the Buffalo Bills, who are also owned by Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula, will not be renewing their radio broadcast agreement with WGR 550 AM and will be taking over all aspects of their broadcasts starting next summer.
According to a statement on their website, the Bills' audio broadcasts will stream their games on NFL club websites and in the Bills app. The broadcast agreement with the NHL Sabres ends at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, and it is likely that the hockey club will follow the same model next season.
"The delivery of media content has changed dramatically over the years,” Bills and Sabres President of Business Operations Pete Guelli said in a press release. “We believe the model of in-house production, distribution, and sales will better position the organization to provide access to our fans as well as allow us to further engage with the local business community,"
According to an article in Wednesday’s Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, Guelli indicated that both clubs will seek new terrestrial radio broadcast partners, with production of the broadcasts handled by the teams, and that the broadcast staff will report to the clubs.
There are no indications that the television broadcasts will be affected. Sabres games are available on MSG network in the Western New York area, and on FUBO Canada in Southern Ontario.