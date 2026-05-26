Bowen Byram’s Future Suddenly Becomes Buffalo’s Biggest Offseason Question

“It will be interesting to see how it goes on the Byram front. He's scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027, and I think he really likes it in Buffalo, so it wouldn't surprise me if he extended this summer,” LeBrun wrote. “On the other hand, Ferris philosophically often advises his clients to fully take advantage of their UFA option, so I could also see a scenario in which that's the advice for his client this summer, to play out his contract. We shall see.”