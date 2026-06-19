Bowen Byram Trade Rumors Re-Emerge As He Enters Final Year Of Bridge Deal

The bridge deal signed by Adams last summer pushed the issue down the road, and that paid off this season with him being an integral part of their success, but the issue has returned and Kekalainen must deal with it. Offers from potentially interested teams will be less due to the fact that acquiring Byram will likely be a one-year rental, and that could manifest itself in the Sabres getting a package of futures or keeping him for another playoff run and potentially losing him for nothing next July, as it appears they will be losing Alex Tuch next month.