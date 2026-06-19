Bowen Byram Trade Rumors Re-Emerge As He Enters Final Year Of Bridge Deal

25-year-old blueliner posted a career-high XX points and is eligible for a contract extension on July 1.
Last summer, the Buffalo Sabres faced a dilemma in getting defenseman Bowen Byram signed to a contract extension. The Stanley Cup winner went into mid-July as a restricted free agent while reportedly Sabres GM Kevyn Adams pondered trading the young blueliner, but after not finding a satisfactory return, the Sabres inked the British Columbia native to a two-year, $12.5 million deal in mid July. Less than a year later, after posting career-high numbers and helping Buffalo reach the postseason for the first time in 15 years, Byram’s name has popped up again in trade chatter.
The 25-year-old put up 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games, and seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in 13 playoff games last season, and in his season-ending comments to the media last month, Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen expressed a desire to get Byram signed to a long-term extension when he becomes eligible on July 1.
"(Keeping that top four intact as long as possible is) very important. I said that to Bo today. I'd like to lock him up for a long time," Kekalainen said. "I think the top four of our defense is our driver, our engine, and their mobility, ability to move the puck, ability to support offense, but also play good defensively. There's a lot of untapped potential there too. I think Bowen is still a young defenseman. He can get better."
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Byram switched agents to Darren Ferris last summer, the same agent as Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner. Ferris is a tough negotiator who usually recommends players to go to unrestricted free agency, as Marner did by orchestrating his exit from the Toronto Maple Leafs last summer. Entering the walk year of his bridge deal and with the salary cap projected to going up again next season, it likely would necessitate the Sabres to pay market rate to get him extended.
TSN’s Darren Dreger said that multiple teams are exploring a trade for Byram, and NHL reporter Frank Seravalli indicates that Byram likes playing in Buffalo, but that the opportunity to be a #1 defenseman and hitting the jackpot in free agency may be foremost on his agenda.
The bridge deal signed by Adams last summer pushed the issue down the road, and that paid off this season with him being an integral part of their success, but the issue has returned and Kekalainen must deal with it. Offers from potentially interested teams will be less due to the fact that acquiring Byram will likely be a one-year rental, and that could manifest itself in the Sabres getting a package of futures or keeping him for another playoff run and potentially losing him for nothing next July, as it appears they will be losing Alex Tuch next month.