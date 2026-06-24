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BREAKING - Bowen Byram, Jordan Greenway Dealt To Blackhawks For Fourth Overall Pick

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Michael Augello
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Buffalo now has two first-round picks, one in the top five and the 20th overall selection acquired from San Jose

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The Buffalo Sabres have been talking trade involving defenseman Bowen Byram with the NHL Draft fast approaching, when it became apparent that the 25-year-old blueliner was intent on heading to free agency next summer and not signing a long-term extension. On Tuesday, the Sabres dealt Byram to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with winger Jordan Greenway, for the fourth overall pick on Friday, a 2026 second-round pick (45th overall), and defenseman Louis Crevier. 

Byram is in the second year of a two-year, $12.5 million bridge deal and Buffalo GM Jarmo Kekalainen indicated last month that he was interested in extending him, coming off a career-high 42-point season, but there have been indicators that he is either looking for a new deal well out of the Sabres price range or that he wanted to go to another team where he could be the #1 defenseman. 

The young blueliner played behind Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar in Colorado before being dealt to the Sabres for Casey Mittelstadt in March 2024, and the last two-plus seasons has been playing on the second pairing behind team captain Rasmus Dahlin.

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Greenway was signed to a two-year, $8 million contract extension last March by former GM Kevyn Adams, coming off an injury-plagued season in which he had just eight points in 34 games. The 29-year-old winger’s mid-body injuries lingered into this season, where he scored just one goal in 40 games, which led to speculation that he could be bought out. 

Crevier, 25, was a seventh round pick of the Hawks in 2020 and played in the AHL and NHL from 2023 to 2025, but last season played in Chicago, posting 25 points (7 goals, 18 assists) in 78 games. The 6’8”, 225 lb right-hander also showed a mean streak for the first time, compiling 63 penalty minutes. 

With the trade, the Sabres now have two picks in the first round at fourth  and 20th overall (acquired in the deal last week for Michael Kesselring). The expectation is that the Toronto Maple Leafs will select Gavin McKenna with the top pick, and after trading forward William Eklund to Ottawa for the ninth overall pick, there is speculation that San Jose will take Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg. If Vancouver selects Caleb Malhotra third, Buffalo will have their pick of the crop of a rich defensive class, headed by Soo Greyhounds blueliner Chase Reid, North Dakota’s Keaton Verhoeff, Latvian Albert Smits, or Prince George’s Carson Carels.  

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