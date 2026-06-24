BREAKING - Bowen Byram, Jordan Greenway Dealt To Blackhawks For Fourth Overall Pick

With the trade, the Sabres now have two picks in the first round at fourth and 20th overall (acquired in the deal last week for Michael Kesselring). The expectation is that the Toronto Maple Leafs will select Gavin McKenna with the top pick, and after trading forward William Eklund to Ottawa for the ninth overall pick, there is speculation that San Jose will take Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg. If Vancouver selects Caleb Malhotra third, Buffalo will have their pick of the crop of a rich defensive class, headed by Soo Greyhounds blueliner Chase Reid, North Dakota’s Keaton Verhoeff, Latvian Albert Smits, or Prince George’s Carson Carels.