Sabres Fans Erupt As Konsta Helenius Scores Golden Goal To Win World Championship For Finland
Buffalo Sabres fans had a front-row view of Konsta Helenius’ rise on the international stage as he scored the golden goal to deliver Finland the 2026 IIHF World Championship title in Zurich.
Konsta Helenius delivered the defining moment of the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship, scoring the golden goal to lift Finland past Switzerland 1–0 in overtime and seal the title in Zurich.
Konsta Helenius Delivers The Hardware
Finland claimed its fifth world championship in tournament history on Sunday, edging Switzerland in a tense final that remained scoreless through regulation before being decided in sudden death, adding another chapter to its modern-era dominance with three titles since 2019.
Helenius was the difference-maker, finishing the tournament with six points in six games (three goals, three assists) and sealing the championship with the golden goal after a composed offensive-zone sequence. He had already delivered in the semifinal against Canada, scoring the game-winner to send Finland into the gold-medal game.
The final itself was defined more by structure than offense. Finland controlled territory early, outshooting Switzerland 15–7 in the opening period and nearly striking first before a video review erased a goal for a high-stick, keeping the game scoreless despite sustained pressure.
Switzerland responded with a more disciplined second period, tightening defensively and generating better puck movement while outshooting Finland 8–2 in a low-event frame that featured few clean scoring chances. Even with the swing in momentum, neither team found a breakthrough, and the game remained deadlocked through 40 minutes.
As regulation expired, the tension only grew, continuing Switzerland’s recent trend of being held without a goal through 60 minutes in a third consecutive championship appearance, despite another strong defensive effort.
Once overtime began, the game didn’t last long—Helenius finished the decisive sequence with the golden goal, handing Finland the championship while Switzerland was once again left agonizingly close, collecting its sixth silver medal in tournament history and a third consecutive runner-up finish.
That moment capped an impressive all-around campaign for the 20-year-old forward, who posted 63 points in 63 games with Rochester in the AHL, earned a nine-game NHL look with the Buffalo Sabres, and later factored into Buffalo’s postseason push after being recalled.
In the playoffs, Helenius chipped in two goals during the second-round series against Montreal and earned praise from head coach Lindy Ruff, who highlighted his poise, competitiveness, and ability to impact the game at both ends of the ice.
“It was a great showing by him in that Montreal series,” Ruff told Sabres Live last Thursday. “… You look at him now on the world stage playing the world championships and playing so well, I’m not surprised. Because he played with a really good group of players here, he played against a really solid team, and he played really well.”
For Buffalo, it marks another familiar international headline involving a Sabres player, following Tage Thompson’s gold-medal-winning overtime goal for Team USA in 2025.