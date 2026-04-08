Buffalo Sabres Assign First-Rounder To AHL

This Sabres first-round pick is heading back to Rochester.
One of the Buffalo Sabres' best prospects is heading back to the AHL.
The Sabres have announced that they have assigned defenseman Radim Mrtka to the Rochester Americans from the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds.
Mrtka played in four games earlier this season with the Amerks, where he had one assist and seven penalty minutes. Now, with this roster move, he will be finishing the season with Rochester and should give their blueline a nice boost.
Mrtka played in 43 games this season with the Thunderbirds, where he had one goal and 34 points. He also had three assists in five playoff games for the Thunderbirds this year.
Mrtka will undoubtedly be a prospect to watch on Rochester during this final stretch of the season. The 2025 ninth-overall pick is one of the Sabres' most promising prospects, and it will be fascinating to see how much of an impact he can make with the Amerks from here.