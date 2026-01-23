Buffalo Sabres Call Up AHL All-Star

The Buffalo Sabres have made a roster move, as they have called up defenseman Zac Jones from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans.
Jones being called up to the Sabres' roster comes after fellow defenseman Jacob Bryson exited Buffalo's most recent contest against the Montreal Canadiens due to injury. Now, by recalling Jones, the Sabres have another defenseman to work with.
Jones has been called up several times this season by the Sabres, but he has yet to make his regular-season debut with the NHL club. Yet, he will now be hoping that changes after landing this latest call-up to the Sabres' roster.
Jones has been simply excellent this season down in the AHL with Rochester. In 32 games so far this campaign with the Amerks, the left-shot defenseman has recorded six goals and 37 points. He is also tied for first in the AHL with 31 assists, so he has certainly been making an impact offensively with Rochester.
Jones was also recently named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Game due to his strong play with Rochester this season.