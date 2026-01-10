Buffalo Sabres Call Up Skilled Defender

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they have recalled defenseman Zac Jones from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Jones getting called up to the Sabres' roster comes just one day after he was sent down to the AHL. Now, after recording a goal and an assist in the Amerks' Jan. 9 contest against the Laval Rocket, Jones is right back on the Sabres' NHL roster with this latest roster move.

While Jones has been called up multiple times to the Sabres' roster this season, he has still yet to make his debut for the club. The left-shot defenseman will be hoping that this changes after landing today's call-up to Buffalo's roster.

In 28 games this season with the Amerks, Jones has posted three goals and 32 points. He also leads the entire AHL with 29 assists, so there is no question that he is impressing in a big way with Rochester.

Jones appeared in a career-high 46 games this past season with the New York Rangers, where he posted one goal, 10 assists, 11 points, and an even plus/minus rating.