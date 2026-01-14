Buffalo Sabres Forward Out Multiple Weeks

This Sabres forward is set to miss a decent chunk of time.
According to Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff, forward Josh Dunne will be out for the next four to six weeks due to a middle-body injury.
Ruff also noted that Dunne's injury will not require surgery.
Dunne has played in a career-high 28 games so far this season with the Sabres, where he has recorded one goal, three assists, four points, 34 penalty minutes, 34 hits, and a minus-4 rating. This is after he played in just two games last season for Buffalo, where he had zero points and five penalty minutes.
Dunne has also played two games this season with the Sabres' AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans, where he has one goal.
With Dunne sidelined, the Sabres will now be without one of their bottom-six forwards for at least the next month.
In 44 career NHL games split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Sabres, Dunne has recorded one goal, four points, and 49 penalty minutes.