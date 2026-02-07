Buffalo Sabres Prospect Update – 2021 Draftees

This season, once again, Rosen did not seem to be in any realistic mix to make the NHL club and was sent back for his fourth AHL season, where he has a remarkable 23 goals in 29 games. With a series of injuries for the Sabres up front, the 22-year-old has been given a place higher in the lineup, and that has resulted in seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 16 games.