Buffalo Sabres Prospect Update – 2022 Draftees

The Sabres had three first-rounders in the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal
Here is a quick update on the players selected in 2022 not currently in the NHL:
Topias Leinonen– G – 41st overall
The big 22-year-old Finn shifted to Sweden last season and thrived with Mora IK as their primary starter in the second-level HockeyAllsvenskan, with a 13-10-0 record, 2.31 GAA, .910 save %, and four shutouts during the regular season, and played well in a six-game loss to Djurgarden in the first round of the playoffs. Leinonen was brought over to North America last season and has been used sparsely with Devon Levi getting the majority of the starts with the Amerks, posting a 3-3-0 record and 3.11 GAA in seven games. Just before the Olympic break, he was sent to ECHL Jacksonville to get more playing time, where he went 3-1-1, with a 3.24 GAA and .880 save %.
With the likelihood of Levi or Colten Ellis not being with the Sabres next season, it is probable that Leinonen will share duties with Scott Ratzlaff with Rochester.
Vsevolod Komarov D - 134th overall
The Sabres have a number of right-handed blueliner prospects. Komarov’s offensive game from junior did not translate in his first pro season (2 goals, 16 assists), but his physicality has been on display, leading the Amerks with 85 penalty minutes. Last season, the 22-year-old has not continued to mature on the offensive side of his game, with just 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 55 games.
Other Sabres Stories
Jake Richard - RW - 170th overall
The Jacksonville, FL, native was drafted in the sixth round and has made impressions at the prospect tournaments and summer development camps the last few seasons with his scoring prowess. In his freshman season with the UConn Huskies, Richard had 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) in 36 games, and as a sophomore more than doubled his offensive output, averaging over a point per game (15 goals, 28 assists) in 34 games. The 21-year-old dipped in his junior season, with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 38 games.
Gustav Karlsson – C – 187th overall
Selected in the sixth round in 2022, Karlsson split time between the junior level and SHL in 2023, but in the last three seasons, he has played in the third-tier HockeyEttan pro league. For Vimmerby HC and had 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 31 games in 2023-24, last season, with Falu IF, the 22-year-old started out slow, but finished with 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 32 games. This season with Lindlovens IF, he has 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 18 games.
The Sabres have a clock ticking on Karlsson. If he is not signed to an entry-level contract by June 1, they will lose all rights to him.
Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson – LW - 202nd overall
A late-round overager out of Sweden, the 22-year-old played in the junior levels of the Frolunda system, with brief stops in the SHL and second-level Allsvenskan in 2023. In 2024, he shifted to the second-level Finnish Mestis league briefly and returned to the third-level HockeyEttan league in Sweden. Last season, with Vasterviks IF, he had 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 28 games, and was loaned to the second-level Tingsryds AIF club, where he has one assist in 14 regular season and relegation games. This season he has returned to HockeyEttan with Karlskrona HK and posted 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 38 games.
Like Karlsson, the Sabres will not retain rights on JRB if he is not signed by June 1.
Linus Sjodin – RW – 211th overall
Sjodin was selected as an overager after playing most of 2022 in the SHL, and has played the last three seasons with Rogle. In 155 games, the 23-year-old had just 20 points (5 goals, 15 assists). This season, Sjodin has seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 33 games. Buffalo will also lose exclusive rights on the Swedish blueliner if not signed this June.
Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo