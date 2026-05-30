Buffalo Sabres Prospect Update – 2023 Draftees – Part 1

While three seasons is not enough to determine whether the eight youngsters selected next are busts or not, there is little doubt that the Sabres are more than happy that winger Zach Benson slipped out of the top 10 and to their pick at 13th overall. It was a complete shock that the diminutive winger made the NHL right out of junior, never went back to the WHL or played a game in the American Hockey League, and after three seasons, the only two players who have played more NHL games has been Bedard and Fantilli.