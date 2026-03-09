Buffalo Sabres Star Rewarded For Monster Week

This Sabres star was rewarded for an excellent week.
The Buffalo Sabres are continuing to thrive, as they have won each of their last seven games and are now at the top of the Atlantic Division standings with a 39-19-6 record.
Sabres star Tage Thompson has certainly been a big reason for the club's continued success, as he has been playing some excellent hockey as of late. Because of this, he has now been rewarded by the league.
The NHL has announced that Thompson has been named the Third Star of the Week from March 2 to March 8. This is after the Sabres' star center had two goals, five assists, and seven points in four games during the week.
Thompson ended his strong week with an impressive four-assist performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 8. With his hot stretch of play, he now has 34 goals, 36 assists, and 70 points in 64 games this season with the Sabres.
Thompson is having a fantastic season for the Sabres, and being named the NHL's Third Star of the Week only adds to it. It will be interesting to see how he builds on his excellent play from here.