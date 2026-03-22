Can The Sabres Sweep The Western Road Swing?

3/22/26 - 8:00 pm at Honda Center, in San Diego, CA
Buffalo – 44-20-6 | - 94 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Anaheim – 38-27-4 | - 80 points – 1st place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.7% (16th)
Penalty Kill – 83.2% (3rd)
Anaheim
Power Play – 16.8% (27th)
Penalty Kill - 78.3% (20th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 70 GP, 36 G, 36 A, 72 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 66 GP, 15 G, 48 A, 63 PTS
Alex Tuch: 67 GP, 28 G, 30 A, 58 PTS
Anaheim
Cutter Gauthier: 68 GP, 36 G, 26 A, 62 PTS
Leo Carlsson: 57 GP, 24 G, 32 A, 56 PTS
Beckett Sennecke: 67 GP, 20 G, 32 A, 52 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (20-8-3, 2.51 GAA, .915 Sv %)
Anaheim – Lukas Dostal (28-15-3, 3.01 GAA, .893 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley - Zach Metsa
Ex. Luke Schenn
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)
Notes
Buffalo has allowed just one goal over the team’s last three games, tied for the second-fewest goals allowed in a three-game span in franchise history. Buffalo has never allowed one or fewer goals in a four-game span.
Alex Lyon is 10-0-0 in his last 10 road games, which is the longest road winning streak in franchise history. Lyon is currently tied for the third-longest road winning streak in NHL history and a win today would move him into a tie with Devan Dubnyk (2014-15) and Evgeni Nabokov (2009-10) for the longest in NHL history.
The Sabres are riding a franchise-record 13-game road point streak (12-0-1) that dates back to Jan. 20 at Nashville. All 12 of the Sabres’ road wins in that stretch have come in regulation.
With a point in today’s game, the Sabres would move into a tie for the 10thlongest road point streak in NHL history. It would make the Sabres the first team since the Nashville Predators (12-0-3 from Jan. 4 to March 19, 2018) to register a road point streak of at least 14 games.
During the team’s current road point streak, the Sabres are averaging 4.31 goals per game (1st among all NHL teams) and 1.77 goals against per game (1st among all NHL teams).
The Sabres have 33 wins in their last 41 games, tied for the fifth-most wins by an NHL team all-time in any 41-game span. Only Boston (36 in 1929-30 and 34 in 1970-71), Detroit (34 in 1995-96) and Montreal (34 in 1977-78) have recorded more.
Tage Thompson has tallied 49 points (23+26) in 41 games since Dec. 9 and his 21 even-strength goals in that span rank second among all NHL skaters.Thompson has registered a goal in consecutive games and a goal today would mark his third goal streak of three or more games this season. Thompson’s 209 goals scored as a member of the Sabres ranks 13th on Buffalo’s all-time list, two goals behind Alexander Mogilny for 12th.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 34 points (11+23) in his last 27 games, including 15 points (4+11) in his last 11 contests. Dahlin has recorded one goal in two straight games and a goal today would mark the fourth time he has posted a goal streak of three or more games in his career.