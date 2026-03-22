Can The Sabres Sweep The Western Road Swing?

Tage Thompson has tallied 49 points (23+26) in 41 games since Dec. 9 and his 21 even-strength goals in that span rank second among all NHL skaters.Thompson has registered a goal in consecutive games and a goal today would mark his third goal streak of three or more games this season. Thompson’s 209 goals scored as a member of the Sabres ranks 13th on Buffalo’s all-time list, two goals behind Alexander Mogilny for 12th.