Chicago GM Lobbying For Kane’s Return To Blackhawks

Kyle Davidson is following up on Connor Bedard’s expression of hope that the three-time Cup winner returns to Chicago
The Buffalo Sabres have not made a major move since the opening of free agency in July, after trading defenseman Bowen Byram to Chicago for Louis Crevier, and a pair of high draft picks, Alex Tuch to Washington in a sign-and-trade, and acquiring blueliner Olen Zellweger from Anaheim prior to the NHL Draft last month. The club has been rumored to be interested in trading for Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck, and signing Buffalo native Patrick Kane, but neither move has come to fruition at this point.
Kane hit the open market on July 1, and immediately rumors tied him to his hometown Sabres, but over the last three weeks, there has been a growing amount of chatter that the Chicago Blackhawks would like to bring the three-time Cup winner. Earlier this week, star center Connor Bedard indicated that he hopes that Kane will re-sign with the Hawks.
"I hope so. I don't know what I can say to persuade his decision, but we'd all obviously be so excited to have a player like that, but also a guy like that.” Bedard said. “I can't imagine his first game back at the (United Center), the reaction he'd get and how much juice that would bring not only to our team but our fans as well. That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him. Hopefully he decides to come back. You talk about the legacy aspect of it, but as a team, it would make us a way better team. He's still an amazing player. I don't know if this is the best pitch, but hopefully he comes back and we can play together, for sure."
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On Tuesday, Hawks GM Kyle Davidson added his two cents during an interview on a Chicago radio station, saying that he would love for the future Hall-of-Famer to return to the club that selected him first overall in 2007.
Patrick is someone that our organization (and) myself have had a relationship (with) for a long time. I don’t necessarily think it’s right for me to comment on the process he’s going to be running this offseason.” Davidson said. “A guy like (Patrick) has done pretty much everything there is to do in our game. He’s inspired every young player playing hockey today with what he’s accomplished, and he’s earned the right to take his time and make a decision.”
The Sabres snapping their 15-year playoff drought has made them a more attractive landing spot, but there has always been a debate of how much Kane wants to play for his hometown team, especially with the expectation level raised since their Atlantic Division title last season. Buffalo has limited cap space after the signings of Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs, which also might be a contributing factor.
"We see (Patrick) often. He trains at our practice facility in the offseason. We’ll await his decision, but he knows our door is always open.” Davidson said. “We’ve got a great deal of reverence, respect, and love for Patrick Kane, so we’ll leave him to that decision, and we’ll see where he ends up when that day comes.”
Buffalo has to be looking to add some offensive punch without Tuch and his 30+ goals per season and may be a holding pattern until Kane makes his decision. If he decides to finish his career with the Hawks, the Sabres may have to pivot to other options in free agency or in the trade market before the opening of training camp in September.