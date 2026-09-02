Could The Golden Knights Top A Sabres Offer For Hellebuyck?

Assets To Trade: Hill has a 10-team no trade clause that could prevent being included in a Hellebuyck deal, and after trading winger Pavel Dorofeyev to New York, their best young prospects are not in the NHL; 2024 first rounder Trevor Connelly, and 2026 top pick Juho Piiparipen. Forwards Tomas Hertl ($6.25 million) and Ivan Barbashev ($5 million) are still in their prime, but Hertl has a three-team trade approval list, and Barbashev a 10-team no trade list. The only likely path is for McCrimmon to trade these players to teams they are not blocked by, to gain assets to ship to Winnipeg.