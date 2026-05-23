Could The Sabres Be Looking For An Upgrade In Goal This Summer?

"They're all real good people, real good teammates, real good pros. I think Lindy touched on it too, that they pushed each other, they supported each other, they challenged each other, they had fun. All of them want to probably play more games, but that's great." Kekalainen said. "It's internal competition, and we'll be better off at some point. We may have to change that, but I think it's worked great so far, and it's been the strength of our team. We had Ellis go in a few times and play incredible games, Lyon and (Luukkonen), they played the most of the games and had good seasons."