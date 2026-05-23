Could The Sabres Be Looking For An Upgrade In Goal This Summer?

Buffalo's trio of goaltenders led them to their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Based on the comments of Buffalo Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen earlier this week, the club is satisfied with their three-headed goaltending monster of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis, but there has been speculation that the Sabres could be looking for an upgrade between the pipes this summer, based on the inconsistent performance of Luukkonen and Lyon in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"They're all real good people, real good teammates, real good pros. I think Lindy touched on it too, that they pushed each other, they supported each other, they challenged each other, they had fun. All of them want to probably play more games, but that's great." Kekalainen said. "It's internal competition, and we'll be better off at some point. We may have to change that, but I think it's worked great so far, and it's been the strength of our team. We had Ellis go in a few times and play incredible games, Lyon and (Luukkonen), they played the most of the games and had good seasons."
The Sabres have less than $13 million in cap space entering the off-season, but do have an organization chock full of young prospects and their 2026 first round pick, which could make pursuing a goalie a realistic possibility.
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Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff speculated this week on an appearance on WGR 550 that it might be the time for the Sabres to take a big swing at a top goalie, such as Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck, but a deal for the Olympic gold medal, Vezina, and Hart Trophy winner would be extremely costly, even if the 33-year-old netminder asked to be moved. Other possibilities could be two-time Cup winner Sergei Bobrovsky, but as an unrestricted free agent, he would require a hefty price tag.
Another name that has been speculated about in connection with clubs in search of goaltending help is Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues. The 32-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at a $6 million cap hit, and based on the exodus that included veterans Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk prior to the trade deadline and rumors involving the Sabres and Blues regarding defenseman Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas, the club under new St. Louis GM Alex Steen appears to be entering a potential rebuild.
Luukkonen has three more years left on a five-year extension signed in 2024 at $4.75 million per season. The 27-year-old has a five-team no-trade clause that kicks in on July 1 and could be attractive as part of a deal for another goalie or from another club looking for help between the pipes. Lyon ($1.5 million), Ellis ($850,000) and minor leaguer Devon Levi ($812,500) are all under contract through next season.