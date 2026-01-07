Current And Former Sabres Going To Milano Cortina

Many of the countries participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina revealed their rosters last week, but the remainder of them did so on Wednesday, and on top of the trio of Buffalo Sabres players that will be heading to Italy to represent the United States, Sweden, and Finland, a number of former Sabres will be representing other countries as well.

Sabres leading scorer Tage Thompson was named to Team USA after scoring the game-winning overtime goal at the World Championships in May and being a late injury replacement for the American squad at last February’s NHL Four-Nation Faceoff. Team captain Rasmus Dahlin was selected as one of the six guaranteed selections for Sweden’s roster, and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was one of the three goalies for chosen by Finland at Four Nations, and the same trio of Juuse Saros, Kevin Lankinen and UPL were namned by the Finns.

Former Sabres that are going to Milano Cortina that were named last week were Jack Eichel (USA), Rasmus Ristolainen (FIN), Joel Armia (FIN), Henri Jokiharju (FIN), Sam Reinhart (CAN), and Zemgus Girgensons (LAT). On Wednesday, Team Germany revealed their lineup and ex-Sabres JJ Peterka and Dominik Kahun were named,

Peterka, who was dealt by Buffalo to the Utah Mammoth for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan in June, has 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 43 games with the Mammoth. Kahun, who played six games for Buffalo during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, played one year with Edmonton before returning to Europe to play in Switzerland the last five years.

