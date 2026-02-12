Dahlin Leads Sweden To Win Over Italy, Thompson Readies For Prominent Role With Team USA

Thompson, who is currently on pace to register his third 40-goal season with the Sabres, was selected over Montreal’s Cole Caufield and Dallas Stars Jason Robertson and will be heavily depended on to be a trigger man to push the US over the top in Milan, as he did with his game-winner at the 2025 World Championships last May. The Americans fell short at last year’s NHL Four Nations Face-Off due to a lack of scoring depth, the absence of Norris Trophy winner Hughes, and injuries to Charlie McAvoy and Tkachuk during the tournament.