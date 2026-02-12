Dahlin Leads Sweden To Win Over Italy, Thompson Readies For Prominent Role With Team USA

After Slovakia surprised Finland in the opening of the 2026 Winter Olympic men’s tournament on Wednesday, it appeared as if heavily favored Sweden would follow suit in being upset, as host and heavy underdog Italy took an early lead and kept the game close, but in the end, the loaded Swedish squad led by Buffalo Sabres team captain Rasmus Dahlin pulled away for a 5-2 victory in Milan.
Dahlin had three assists in the contest, setting up defense partner Gustav Forsling for a goal late in the first period that put Sweden ahead 2-1. After Matt Bradley tied the game early in the middle frame for the Italians, Dahlin set up Toronto’s William Nylander for the game-winning goal late in the second, and registered his third primary helper on Mika Zibanejad’s insurance goal late in regulation.
Sweden will play the Finns on Wednesday, with a chance to put their archrival in an 0-2 hole.
Team USA practiced on Wednesday in preparation for their opener against Latvia on Wednesday. Sabres forward Tage Thompson continued to skate at right wing with Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor and Detroit’s Dylan Larkin, and on the Americans’ top power-play. The unit is comprised of Minnesota’s Quinn Hughes at the point, Thompson and USA captain Auston Matthews on the half boards, Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk at net front, and former Sabre Jack Eichel as the bumper.
“It’s awesome,” Thompson said to the Athletic’s Michael Russo after practice. “I mean, it’s the best players in the league, best players in the world. Just trying to fit in, do what they tell me, and hopefully help them out. Everyone’s a threat, it’s fun, a ton of skill, and like I said, I’m just trying to do my part and hopefully help contribute some goals.”
Thompson, who is currently on pace to register his third 40-goal season with the Sabres, was selected over Montreal’s Cole Caufield and Dallas Stars Jason Robertson and will be heavily depended on to be a trigger man to push the US over the top in Milan, as he did with his game-winner at the 2025 World Championships last May. The Americans fell short at last year’s NHL Four Nations Face-Off due to a lack of scoring depth, the absence of Norris Trophy winner Hughes, and injuries to Charlie McAvoy and Tkachuk during the tournament.
In ex-Sabres news, Joel Armia assisted on Finland's only goal in the 4-1 loss to Slovakia. The former Buffalo first-rounder played 11:14 in the contest. Another former first-round pick, Rasmus Ristolainen, played nearly 20 minutes and was even in the contest, while Henri Jokiharju was -1 and played just 7:34. On Thursday, Latvia's Zemgus Girgensons will face the US, Canada's Sam Reinhart will face Czechia, and Germany with JJ Peterka and Dominik Kahun will take on Denmark.