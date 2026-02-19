Dahlin's Olympic Dream Ends In OT Loss To Thompson, US

Dahlin began the preliminary round serving a lesser role to more senior blueliners like Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman, but the 26-year-old seemed to get utilized more as the tournament went along. That did not change in the Swede’s 5-1 win over Latvia on Tuesday, as the Sabres blueliner led with over 21 minutes in time-on-ice, but in a second of back-to-back games and with Hedman out with an injury that occurred in the pre-game skate, Dahlin’s pairing with Florida’s Gustav Forsling played just under 20 minutes, while the top pairing of St. Louis’s Philip Broberg (24:57) and Karlsson (27:26) were overused.