Dahlin Scores Sweden’s Lone Goal In Loss To Finland; 2023 Draftee Update

If there was any question of a changing of the guard on Team Sweden from aging greats Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson to Rasmus Dahlin, the first two games against Italy and Finland have provided enough evidence that the Buffalo Sabres team captain is Tre Kronor’s top dog. In the 5-2 win over the host Italians, Dahlin had two assists. In their 4-1 loss to the archrival Finns, he scored Sweden’s only goal, and led the club with seven shots on goal and just under 22 minutes of ice time.