Devon Levi Appears To Be The Odd Man Out In Buffalo’s Crowded Goalie Situation

"You don't get better by sitting on the bench, so till the time that they don't need waivers, and they can play games in the minors. Almost every goalie, even the superstar goalies in the league, (have) gone through that process. There's very few that step right into the NHL without playing in the minors over the history of the league. He's just getting through that process now, and next year he'll need waivers, so it's another part of that process, and we see how he keeps developing, and I think he's an NHL-caliber talent that has a potential to be a good goalie in this league for a long time."