Do Or Die In Montreal: Sabres Fight To Force Game 7 After Crushing Game 5 Swing
The Buffalo Sabres face elimination in a hostile Bell Centre as they try to force a Game 7 against a surging Montreal Canadiens team.
With the Buffalo Sabres one loss away from elimination and a roaring Bell Centre already primed for celebration, Game 6 has turned into something simpler—and far heavier—than strategy or tactics: survival.
The Sabres will face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series on Saturday night at Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with Montreal holding a 3-2 series lead and a chance to close out the series on home ice.
A Season On The Brink
For Buffalo, there is no ambiguity left.
Win, and the series returns to KeyBank Center for a winner-take-all Game 7. Lose, and one of the franchise’s most emotional seasons in nearly two decades comes to an immediate end.
The weight of that reality is only amplified by the setting.
Saturday night at Bell Centre. “Hockey Night in Canada.” A building already known as one of the loudest arenas in the sport, now preparing for what Canadiens fans hope becomes a series-clinching celebration. Montreal defenseman Alexandre Carrier captured the anticipation in a single word: “unreal.”
Montreal’s Momentum Swing
That energy didn’t appear out of nowhere. It was earned in Game 5.
The Canadiens erased three separate Buffalo leads on Thursday night before pulling away with a 6-3 win, powered by a dominant middle stretch that flipped the series. Nick Suzuki led the charge with a goal and two assists, Juraj Slafkovsky added three helpers, and Cole Caufield extended his scoring streak to three straight games. Montreal closed the night with four unanswered goals to seize full control of the series.
Buffalo, for stretches, looked dangerous.
The Sabres got goals from Jason Zucker, Josh Doan, and Konsta Helenius, and even outshot Montreal 36-26. But the details that matter most in May turned against them—defensive breakdowns, lost structure under pressure, and momentum that slipped away too quickly. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was pulled after allowing five goals, with Alex Lyon finishing the night in relief.
Do Or Stay Alive
Now the series swings back into Montreal’s building with everything tilted toward the home side.
The Canadiens know how quickly a clinching game can unravel. Earlier this postseason, they failed to close out the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 before ultimately finishing the series in Game 7 on the road. Head coach Martin St. Louis put it plainly: closing out a playoff series “takes your best. And more.”
Buffalo, though, has already proven it can walk through pressure this spring.
The Sabres eliminated the Boston Bruins in six games in the opening round—ending a 19-year playoff series drought—and they’ve already shown they can win at Bell Centre earlier in this series.
That matters now more than ever.
Because for all the noise waiting inside Montreal, the Sabres are not walking in searching for comfort or rhythm. They’re walking in with one purpose left to define their season: find a way to live to fight another day.