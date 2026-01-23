Doan Signing Could Be A Sign Of An Alex Tuch Trade

Tuch is reportedly asking for in excess of $10 million on an eight-year deal, similar to the contract signed by LA forward Adrian Kempe earlier this season. If Kekalainen is not able to get Tuch at a lower number, it increases the possibility of the 29-year-old winger being dealt before the March 6th trade deadline. The Sabres can ill afford to keep a player who will likely leave this summer and get nothing in return, but trading Tuch could hamper their chances at ending their 14-year playoff drought.