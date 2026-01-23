Doan Signing Could Be A Sign Of An Alex Tuch Trade

The Buffalo Sabres signing of winger Josh Doan is the first major move made by Jarmo Kekalainen, but could be an indicator of what the newly-hired Sabres GM will do before the NHL Trade Deadline in early March. Doan has 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games in his first season with the Sabres, and agreed to a seven-year, $48.65 million contract ($6.95 million AAV).
The 23-year-old winger was in the final year of his entry-level contract. The new deal represents a departure from all of the long-term extensions under former GM Kevyn Adams. Deals for Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power, Tage Thompson, Ryan McLeod, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen all had signing bonuses only in the first year, while Doan’s extension includes a $3.5 million signing bonus in both the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.
Doan, along with forward Zach Benson and defenseman Michael Kesselring, were to be restricted free agents at the end of this season, a complicating factor to the Sabres salary structure with the potential signing of Alex Tuch before the winger becomes an unrestricted free agent in July. With the dead money on Jeff Skinner’s buyout increasing to $6.44 million next season, the Sabres (according to Puckpedia) have $90.783 million allocated for 2026-27.
Tuch is reportedly asking for in excess of $10 million on an eight-year deal, similar to the contract signed by LA forward Adrian Kempe earlier this season. If Kekalainen is not able to get Tuch at a lower number, it increases the possibility of the 29-year-old winger being dealt before the March 6th trade deadline. The Sabres can ill afford to keep a player who will likely leave this summer and get nothing in return, but trading Tuch could hamper their chances at ending their 14-year playoff drought.