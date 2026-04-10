Ellis Steps In And Steps Up With Shutout Performance Against Blue Jackets
Rookie Ellis makes 37 saves in 5-0 victory over Columbus to earn his first NHL shutout
The news going into the Buffalo Sabres contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets was concerning, as head coach Lindy Ruff indicated that veteran goalie Alex Lyon pulled a muscle in New York City on Wednesday and would be out at least a week with a lower-body injury. The injury meant that rookie Colten Ellis would be making his first start in over two months, but the youngster stepped up with a 37-save performance in a 5-0 victory to earn his first career shutout and the Sabres a key two points in their race to win the Atlantic Division.
"(Ellis is) the ultimate competitor. He's doing all a lot of extra skates with our extra players. Every time he steps in the net in practice, he's trying to make sure he doesn't get scored against," Ruff said after the game. "(He is the) first guy to the rink a lot of times, almost every day. I think that's part of routine that leads a lot of great habits."
The 25-year-old was claimed off of waivers in October and has remained as the third goalie behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Lyon all year, but has been needed to step in as both veterans have been injured for stretches this season, and has posted a very respectable 8-4-1 record in 13 starts. Ellis has served as the backup for both veterans on most nights, and did get into a game last weekend after Lyon allowed three goals in less than six minutes.
"When I put him in in Washington, a little bit of a different situation, he didn't feel that comfortable. But I think knowing that he was going to play and preparing to play really helped him out." Ruff said. "Halfway through the first period, it just looked like he just had himself in a great place."
After taking the lead in the first on a Peyton Krebs goal, the Sabres seemed to be holding on for dear life, with Columbus outshooting them 14-4 in the second, but Josh Doan’s first of two goals midway through the third period seemed to open the floodgates, as Buffalo scored four goals to pull away. The win was critical for the Sabres in their quest for home-ice advantage in the first round.
According to Moneypuck.com, after the Montreal Canadiens beat Tampa Bay 2-1 at the Bell Centre on Thursday, Buffalo has a 73.7% chance of winning the division, and a 95.4% chance of having home-ice advantage in the first round. Both the Habs and Lightning have a game in hand, but the Canadiens is two points behind the Sabres, and Tampa Bay is four points back.
Buffalo and the entire NHL have the day off on Friday, but the Sabres next game is not until Monday in Chicago against the Blackhawks and finish the regular season against the Dallas Stars at home next Wednesday.
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The Buffalo Sabres 2024 Draft may be the only group that former GM Kevyn Adams selected that will yield NHL prospects outside of the first round. Top pick Konsta Helenius is thriving in his second pro season in Rochester, second-rounder Adam Kleber won with Team USA at the World Junior in 2025 and is a big, righty blueliner, and third-rounder Brodie Ziemer was one of the best scorers in the NCAA last season, netting 23 goals as a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, but two more '24 picks will have a chance to add an NCAA Championship to their resumes.
Fourth-rounder Luke Osburn and seventh-rounder Vasily Zelenov and the Wisconsin Badgers will take on Denver U. in the Final on Saturday. Osburn won the USHL defenseman of the year in 2025 with Youngstown, surprisingly made Team USA's World Junior squad last December, and posted 21 points with Wisconsin as a freshman. Zelenov played his youth hockey in Austria, played one season in Green Bay of the USHL, and had 18 points in his freshman season with the Badgers.