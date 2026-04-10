Ellis Steps In And Steps Up With Shutout Performance Against Blue Jackets

The 25-year-old was claimed off of waivers in October and has remained as the third goalie behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Lyon all year, but has been needed to step in as both veterans have been injured for stretches this season, and has posted a very respectable 8-4-1 record in 13 starts. Ellis has served as the backup for both veterans on most nights, and did get into a game last weekend after Lyon allowed three goals in less than six minutes.