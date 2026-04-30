Ex-Sabres Defender To Be Scratched For Must-Win Playoff Game

This former Sabres defenseman won't be in the Stars' lineup for their win-or-go-home Game 6 contest against the Wild.
The Dallas Stars are set to face off against the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 on Thursday. This is a must-win game for the Stars, as a loss would officially knock them out of the playoffs.
A former Buffalo Sabres defenseman won't be on the ice for this contest, as the Stars are expected to scratch blueliner Tyler Myers in Game 6.
Myers being a healthy scratch for Game 6 is undoubtedly notable news. The Stars acquired him from the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 fourth-round pick.
Myers has had a tough start to the playoffs for the Stars, as he has zero points and a minus-5 rating in five games. Now, he will be sitting out for Game 6 because of it, and the Stars will be hoping that this decision pays off.
Myers appeared in 73 regular-season games split between the Canucks and Stars in 2025-26, where he had one goal, 10 assists, 11 points, 85 hits, 121 blocks, and a minus-23 rating.
Myers was selected by the Sabres with the 12th overall pick of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. In 365 games over six seasons with the Sabres, the 6-foot-8 defenseman had 45 goals, 106 assists, 151 points, and 485 hits.